College football rankings: biggest risers, fallers in updated ESPN FPI after Week 6
College football's Week 6 features plenty of upsets and statement games. Unfortunately, some of the statements were good. When ESPN's computers stopped whirring and spit out the weekly FPI rankings, here's a rundown on the biggest jumps or drops in those rankings. We're only discussing the power conference teams here.
Biggest risers
Pittsburgh (up 18 to 48th)
Pitt made a hushed-up QB switch to freshman Mason Heintschel and then saw him destroy Boston College 48-7. The Panthers climbed to 3-2 and FPI now projects them with a 60.3% chance of reaching bowl eligibility with a six-win season. Big week for Pitt.
UCLA (up 12 to 78th)
After a miserable opening four games where the Bruins rarely seemed to have a pulse, they climbed off the mat to take down No. 7 Penn State 42-37, in what will certainly go down as one of the year's biggest surprises (Penn State was favored by 25.5 when the opening line hit). UCLA ran for 280 yards and went 10-for-16 on third down tries. They're still at the bottom of the Big Ten and FPI still projects a 2-10 season, but for one glorious afternoon, it didn't matter to UCLA.
Northwestern (up 11 to 67th)
A predictable slaughtering of Louisiana-Monroe (42-7) jumped the 3-2 Wildcats substantially up the CFP charts, They are ahead of Purdue and UCLA and within range of jumping Michigan State and MInnesota. Northwestern is now rated with a 20% shot at a six-win season.
Biggers fallers
Boston College (down 14 to 82nd)
FPI wasn't exactly gung-ho on the Eagles anyway, but that 48-7 loss to PIttsburgh drops BC to 1-4 and causes FPI to slide them to 15th in the 17-team Big Ten. BC was outgained 503-216 and ESPN's number basically say it's time to give up. FPI projects BC to finish 3-9 and gives the Eagles a 1% shot at six wins.
North Carolina (down 11 to 98th)
Carolina fell at home to Clemson 38-10 and dropped Belichick and company to last in the ACC. In fact, UNC is next to last in the power conferences in FPI, leading only Oklahoma State. Max Johnson wasn't the answer either for Carolina, and with the loss FPI projects a 4-8 season for the Tar Heels and give Belichick just a 4.7% chance at six wins.
Houston (down 10 to 63rd)
Houston took its first loss of the year 35-11 to Texas Tech at home. The Cougars gained just 12 first downs and went 1-for-12 on third down tries. The good news for Houston is that in the topsy-turvy Big 12, ESPN still projects the Cougars to go 7-5 and gives them a 92.2% shot at six wins and bowl eligibility.