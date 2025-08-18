College football rankings: ESPN reveals first Top 25 poll for Week 0
Our first glimpse at the official ESPN top 25 college football rankings heading into Week 0 action.
Days away from the kickoff of the 2025 season, ESPN has revealed its complete 136-team college football rankings, and as expected, it’s a lot of the SEC and Big Ten at the top of the preseason polls heading into the first official action on the Week 0 schedule on Saturday.
There were some notable changes among the top 25 from when ESPN unveiled its preseason rankings back in June, and two ACC title contenders bore the brunt of them.
Clemson and Miami, which debuted at No. 11 and No. 9, respectively, in the first poll, dropped in the new rankings down below the top 15 in a move that will irk ACC fans, especially given the enormous representation of SEC teams, which make up nine of the top 13 places in the new poll.
Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.
Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season and games, using a combination of key analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, team talent, recruiting, and a team’s schedule.
Teams are ranked not in order of talent like in other rankings, but by a projected point margin per game against an average team on a neutral field.
College football rankings: ESPN updates Top 25 poll for Week 0
25. Indiana
The surprise team in college football a year ago, marching out to 11 wins and a playoff berth, this Hoosiers squad loses some of that production, but enough of it remains on both sides of the ball, combined with the addition of transfer quarterback Fernando Mendoza, that this team should still be a factor in the top half of the Big Ten in 2025.
Indiana prediction: 8.1 wins
24. Arizona State
The reigning Big 12 champions return as one of several contenders to win the conference, but they have plenty of competition in a competitive league, and while they lost lead back Cam Skattebo, the heart and soul of this offense last season, they return a solid QB/WR duo in Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson that can lead this team back.
Arizona State prediction: 8.7 wins
23. Missouri
There’s plenty of roster turnover for Eli Drinkwitz to contend with, including the loss of his quarterback and top wideout in addition to a promising defensive end, but Beau Pribula is an intriguing QB option and transfer back Ahmad Hardy will replace lost production.
Missouri prediction: 7.3 wins
22. BYU
BYU earned consideration at No. 23 in the Coaches Poll, but just missed out in the preseason AP rankings. While the Cougars overcame some low expectations a year ago by going 11-2, the sudden loss of quarterback Jake Retzlaff over an honor code violation puts one giant question mark over this offense heading into 2025.
BYU prediction: 8.7 wins
21. Auburn
There’s a lot to like about Auburn’s potential on the offensive side of the ball with some solid receiving talent and the addition of former 5-star quarterback Jackson Arnold, but not enough to warrant this being a top 25 team right now.
Auburn prediction: 6.9 wins
20. Oklahoma
Brent Venables may not technically be on the actual hot seat, but the conditions underneath him could get warmer real fast if the Sooners turn out another stinker like they did last year. John Mateer steps in at quarterback, an important upgrade after his production at Washington State a year ago, and the offense added former Cal back Jaydn Ott, another key producer who can credibly test SEC run defenses.
Oklahoma prediction: 6.3 wins
19. SMU
A playoff team and the ACC’s runner-up a year ago, the Mustangs won’t surprise anyone in 2025 if they make another little run, but they’ll have to prove it against a more challenging schedule playing at home against conference contenders Miami and Louisville.
SMU prediction: 8.9 wins
18. Kansas State
Avery Johnson enters his second full year as the Wildcats’ starting quarterback with running back Dylan Edwards behind center again to give this offense a promising 1-2 punch, but head coach Chris Klieman needs to patch some cracks in a defense that returns just over half its production.
Kansas State prediction: 8.9 wins
17. Miami
One of the biggest transfers of the year saw two-year Georgia starter Carson Beck land with the Hurricanes, an important upgrade for an offense that brings back a strong and experienced line, but also lost six of its top receiving targets from last season, and Miami needs to get much tighter coverage on the back end of this defense to make a run.
Miami prediction: 9.2 wins
16. Clemson
The big favorites in the ACC after their title run a year ago in the conference, the Tigers return quarterback Cade Klubnik coming off a career year throwing the ball in tandem with a group of very promising receiving targets, while Tom Allen comes over from Penn State to reshape a Clemson defense that returns a very strong rotation of tacklers near the line.
Clemson prediction: 9.2 wins
15. Michigan
Everybody wrote off the then-defending champs after their offense evaporated, but they rebounded with signature wins against Ohio State and Alabama. Now, the offense gets a boost with Chip Lindsey calling plays and potentially No. 1 overall recruit Bryce Underwood at the quarterback position.
Michigan prediction: 8.8 wins
14. USC
Lincoln Riley has made some very impressive recruiting gains recently and D’Anton Lynn’s defense should maintain and build on its improvements from last season, but it’s up to Jayden Maiava to lead this offense and bring the Trojans back from the doldrums. This team lost five Big Ten games a year ago, all by a single possession.
USC prediction: 8.7 wins
13. Florida
Coming off a very strong finish last season, the Gators play another tough schedule in 2025, but have a very promising quarterback in DJ Lagway, receiving targets like J. Michael Sturdivant and Eugene Wilson, an experienced offensive line, and a defense that made important strides late last year.
Florida prediction: 7.1 wins
12. LSU
Garrett Nussmeier returns to lead what was college football’s seventh-ranked aerial attack, in tandem with some key transfer receivers and blockers, but we’ll see if Blake Baker can get more from a defense that returns Harold Perkins and Whit Weeks in the middle of the field.
LSU prediction: 7.7 wins
11. South Carolina
This is either the year the Gamecocks take an important step forward or take two steps back, with holes to fill on what was a dominant defense a year ago, but gets Dylan Stewart back on the edge, and LaNorris Sellers under center, but he’s working with a new coordinator in Mike Shula and will work with a new cast of blockers and skill weapons.
South Carolina prediction: 7.9 wins
10. Ole Miss
Some major questions for the Rebels after watching an exodus of that core that propelled the team to playoff contention a year ago, testing how well Lane Kiffin really fits up to the bill of Transfer King. Princewill Umanmielen and linebacker Suntarine Perkins lead this defense, while Austin Simmons takes the reins from Jaxson Dart at quarterback.
Ole Miss prediction: 8.5 wins
9. Texas A&M
Marcel Reed is back under center and working behind a veteran offensive line, alongside a solid backfield, and with what should be an improved group of receivers, including transfer KC Concepcion, who came over from NC State to boost the Aggies’ vertical game. But the Aggies need to drastically improve their pass defense to get anywhere in the SEC.
Texas A&M prediction: 7.9 wins
8. Tennessee
The transfer swap of the offseason saw Nico Iamaleava depart the Vols just at the moment when he was set to really take over the offense, but his exit paved the way for UT to bring in Joey Aguilar at quarterback, a proven producer, but one who is prone to turnovers, too.
Tennessee prediction: 9.0 wins
7. Oregon
Undefeated in the regular season and Big Ten champs in their inaugural year in the league, the Ducks laid an egg against Ohio State in the playoff, and while they have to replace their star quarterback, there are important gains on the offensive line and in the backfield with Makhi Hughes.
Oregon prediction: 9.4 wins
6. Notre Dame
Marcus Freeman has more than proved his coaching bona fides after leading the Irish to a national title game appearance a year ago, and while he loses his quarterback and then his likely replacement to the portal, Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price are still two of the more productive backs in the country.
Notre Dame prediction: 9.8 wins
5. Penn State
Some major continuity on offense in the form of quarterback Drew Allar and tailbacks Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen have the Nittany Lions in position to strike after an impressive playoff run, and Jim Knowles came over from Ohio State to lead this defense, which returns Dani Dennis-Sutton coming off the edge and a gifted secondary, too.
Penn State prediction: 10.3 wins
4. Ohio State
It’s good to be the national champion, but looking around at what’s left, Ryan Day faces a serious test of his coaching chops after losing both coordinators, his quarterback, two rushers, and two best defensive ends, among others. Jeremiah Smith, the best wideout in the country, returns, as does Caleb Downs in the secondary, one of the top pass defenders around.
Ohio State prediction: 10.0 wins
3. Alabama
No more Jalen Milroe for the Crimson Tide to lean on at quarterback, leaving a massive question for Kalen DeBoer to answer. Ty Simpson is the answer right now, and he’s working with a strong offensive line, quality receivers, and a good front seven on defense to build out from.
Alabama prediction: 9.5 wins
2. Georgia
Gunner Stockton steps in to replace Carson Beck’s output under center, but the Bulldogs will have to beef up his protection up front, improve a rushing attack that was just 15th in the SEC a year ago, and get the most from transfer gains at receiver like Noah Thomas and Zachariah Branch.
Georgia prediction: 9.6 wins
1. Texas
Arch Manning gets the headlines, but the Longhorns have plenty more to rely on besides their quarterback, including a potent pass rush combination on what might finish as the SEC’s best overall defense, and a very promising wide receiver rotation.
Texas prediction: 10.4 wins
