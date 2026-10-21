Ten Candidates for Maryland Football Coaching Search After Mike Locksley Firing

Good ideas on paper seem to rarely work out in college football, and it’s time to add the case of Mike Locksley at Maryland to the list.

He was supposed to be the bridge to local talent in the area, which was to a certain extent in landing a few coveted blue chippers. He was then supposed to use those highly developed rosters to win enough games to spring the Terps from the low end of the Big Ten to the upper tiers. He did that in August and September most seasons, but then the bottom would often fall out and put Maryland right back to the end of the standings.

A much-needed reset comes to College Park, Md., after Locksley was fired on Wednesday in a move just about everyone could see coming. It certainly made sense to do so after losing to Rutgers for him to finish with a 39–54 record at the school—even if it took a few days of wrangling to be made official.

So who could the Terps turn to? Here are 10 candidates.

Jason Eck, New Mexico head coach

He’s not just a viral video star, but one of the best coaches around who has won at every level and is a real threat to make the CFP this season. Eck has experience all over the country, runs a fun offense that would put butts in seats and would be a perfect fit in the Big Ten where he was a former offensive lineman.

Mike Shanahan/Bryant Haines, Indiana coordinators

Lumping these two together as we’re bound to see schools start to poach the Curt Cignetti tree and try to replicate some of the magic that has gone on in Bloomington, Ind. As much as Shanahan would be a terrific fit and help provide a much higher floor for the Terps offense, Haines is a little closer to the opposite of Locksley if the school is looking to significantly shake things up.

Brian Kelly, former LSU head coach

Being in Baton Rouge was like a fish out of water for Kelly, but Maryland makes plenty of sense for the New Englander who would have no issues professing a love for crab cakes. He’s familiar with the region and would certainly raise the floor to help turn the Terps into a competent program which is going to have more of a chance each Saturday. Plus, LSU should be on the hook for some of his salary so that some resources can be devoted to the roster.

Former LSU coach Brian Kelly would make more sense in Maryland. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jimbo Fisher, former Texas A&M head coach

If the Terps are really committed to making a splash, it’s hard to argue with hiring a former national title winner who otherwise probably wouldn’t come close to touching a job like this. He’s not for everyone and there’s a shelf life on his tenure, but it’s easy to see a potential alignment.

Charles Huff, Southern Miss head coach

Huff has assembled conference title contenders at multiple stops the last three years and is a Maryland native. It’s hard to think of anybody who has local ties with a résumé like his if you can get over a bit of job hopping.

Billy Napier, James Madison head coach

There’s a multiverse where Maryland ponies up last season to buy out Locksley and former Dukes coach Bob Chesney is in charge in College Park instead of at UCLA. That shouldn’t rule out Napier getting a look, as it sure appears he’s changed as a head coach from his time at Florida and has James Madison as a serious threat to make back-to-back CFP trips.

Shane Beamer, South Carolina head coach

Would Beamer be open to resetting his clock as a head coach? This would be a potential option to do so with much lower expectations from a fan base than the one he has now. His extensive experience in nearby Virginia and natural name recognition could be an option if several top targets skip out.

Shannon Dawson, Miami offensive coordinator

Dawson has guided one of the top offenses in FBS the last few seasons, tutored a No. 1 pick and has extensive experience recruiting a valuable South Florida pipeline for players.

DeSean Jackson, Delaware State head coach

It’s not ridiculous to think a lot of people will say no to the Terps given the historical and financial challenges the program has faced. Jackson has done a terrific job turning around the Hornets and could be an outside-the-box hire who could be an interesting bridge for the department as it reorganizes itself.

PODCAST: Listen to Sports Illustrated’s college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, hosted by Pat Forde, on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s college YouTube channel or on SI TV.