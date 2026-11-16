College Football Rankings for Week 12: LSU Sinks, Ohio State Jumps in AP Top 25 Poll

The ten best teams in the AP top 25 college football rankings were collectively undefeated this weekend, but the poll still looks very different after a stunning nine other schools in the bottom half of the rankings lost their games.

One day later than usual , the new AP rankings are finally live, with a little less change than in recent weeks, but still with some decisions that pollsters were forced to make after a few surprising results around the country.

Here’s how the AP top 25 poll looks as college football moves into its penultimate regular season Saturday.

The new AP top 25 rankings entering Week 12

First-place votes in parentheses

Georgia (58) Utah (10) Notre Dame (2) UCLA Miami Indiana Alabama Texas Tennessee Wake Forest Texas Tech BYU Iowa Oregon Boise State Ohio State Kentucky USC Arizona Houston Louisville Liberty Florida Memphis Ole Miss

What we got right, and wrong: Our AP top 25 poll prediction for Week 12

Who the AP voters dropped this week

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Texas Tech surprisingly fell one spot in this poll despite beating Oklahoma State, but voters jumped Wake Forest one place, as well. That could foretell a similar decision by the playoff committee, too.

A one-time Big 12 hopeful, now Houston (Down 6) has losses to the best teams in the conference in addition to a surprise upset at Colorado this week.

Likewise for Kentucky (Down 4), which led the SEC standings a couple weeks ago before a two-game slide against Tennessee and now Florida, and likely their playoff hopes dashed.

A fourth loss has Ole Miss (Down 6) clinging to the last place in the AP poll, but whatever that means, it doesn’t mean they’ll be in the playoff this season.

Rankings risers in Week 12

Beating Oregon State at home propels Boise State (Up 2) definitively into the favorite position among Group of Six playoff hopefuls, especially after New Mexico lost.

A nice jump for Ohio State (Up 5) after beating Northwestern, but plenty has to happen outside their orbit for this season to mean much of anything with those three losses.

Louisville (Up 7) edged out North Carolina on the road to improve to 7-3, bursting back into the poll on the backs of several lower-ranked losers and sitting third in the ACC.

After getting a couple votes last week, Liberty (Up 7) improved to 9-1 after beating MTSU.

Who else got votes?

AP top 25 voters gave these teams votes, but not enough to make the rankings this week. So long, LSU and Missouri.

Better luck next time: Oklahoma 95, LSU 91, Duke 62, UTSA 36, New Mexico 32, South Carolina 31, Louisiana Tech 14, North Dakota State 9, Wyoming 5, Air Force 5, Toledo 5, SMU 5, Auburn 4, Missouri 3.

Rankings: Coaches Poll | ESPN Top 25