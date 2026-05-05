No. 1 College Football LB Recruit Strongly Linked to Two Major Programs

The single best linebacker prospect coming out of high school in the upcoming college football recruiting class is narrowing his interest to a couple of elite programs as he nears what will be a major decision in the 2027 cycle.

Five-star Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit linebacker Kaden Henderson remains the top ranked player in the country at his position in this class, and now two elite college football programs appear to be in the driver’s seat as he prepares to reveal his commitment.

Where is Henderson trending?

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“I think Miami and Texas A&M are the two schools high on the list,” Rivals recruiting insider EJ Holland said of Henderson’s current thinking.

Texas A&M currently tops the national recruiting rankings after the recent commitments of No. 11 wide receiver Jaden Upshaw and No. 3 interior offensive lineman Kennedy Brown , and it has No. 2 edge rusher Zyron Forstall pledged to its 2027 haul.

"I still think Miami and Texas A&M are the two schools"@EJHollandOn3 updates where Miami stands with No. 1 LB in America Kaiden Henderson from Tampa Jesuit 👀



MORE: https://t.co/g0ywwTEPPF pic.twitter.com/PACxLiJzC5 — Josh Newberg (@josh_newberg) May 4, 2026

Miami has been on a tear recruiting this offseason coming off its national title game appearance, rounding out the top dozen with a class led by No. 5 wide receiver Nick Lennear and No. 2 quarterback Israel Abrams.

Why these schools are in the lead

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The connection between Texas A&M and Henderson is reportedly strong, on the back of the relationship between the prospect and the Aggies’ staff, which has been in steady and persistent communication during his process.

A&M’s linebacker development credentials also play a role, presenting him with a defensive structure that looks like a clean fit for his skill set, and the chance of playing early in a system that features athletic linebackers.

Miami still has a real shot, with its pitch centering on the program’s defensive resurgence under Mario Cristobal and his current staff, and an opportunity for early impact on a rebuilding unit, elements the program will emphasize when it refines their pitch during Henderson’s visit in late May.

Two other schools in play

It’s not only the Hurricanes and Aggies who are in the picture for the nation’s best linebacker.

“I do think some other schools have definitely caught his attention, Notre Dame being one, LSU being another,” Holland added.

Lane Kiffin and LSU have jumped up the recruiting rankings in the past few weeks, especially after bringing on national No. 1 tight end Ahmad Hudson, but are still looking for their first linebacker commit in 2027.

America’s top LB recruit

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No other linebacker coming out of high school is more highly considered than Henderson, a massive upside prospect with elite production and physical tools, ranked as the No. 1 player at his position when taking an average of the recruiting services.

That average marks Henderson as the No. 3 overall player from the talent-rich state of Florida and the No. 23 prospect in the nation at any position.

Henderson flashes strong downhill instincts with closing burst and physicality as a reliable tackler who finishes through contact, limiting yards after contact and setting the tone for the defense.

In the run game, Henderson has good gap discipline and competes well at the point of attack, while in pass coverage he displays elite fluidity and awareness, bringing serious value as a blitzer, with good timing and burst through gaps.