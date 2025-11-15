College Football HQ

College football’s bracket could break open today — these games hold the power

Take a look at what college football's official national championship field looks like today, and what games will have the most effect on the bracket in Week 12.

James Parks

These games will play a role in what the College Football Playoff bracket looks like coming out of today's action.
These games will play a role in what the College Football Playoff bracket looks like coming out of today's action. / David Leong-Imagn Images
In this story:

It’s do or die time in the SEC as today brings us some very consequential November football that will force the selection committee into some serious decisions.

Two of the conference’s highly-placed teams could see their College Football Playoff ambitions effectively destroyed, or they could create a chaos scenario in which the selectors are compelled to add even more SEC schools to their upcoming bracket.

As the Week 12 college football action gets underway today, here is your latest look at how the bracket currently looks, and what games could change it this time next week.

What the College Football Playoff bracket looks like right now

Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

First Round Byes

No. 1 Ohio State
No. 2 Indiana
No. 3 Texas A&M
No. 4 Alabama

First Round Games

12 USF at
5 Georgia
Winner plays 4 Alabama

9 Notre Dame at
8 Oregon
Winner plays 1 Ohio State

11 Miami at
6 Texas Tech
Winner plays 3 Texas A&M

10 Texas at
7 Ole Miss
Winner plays 2 Indiana

First team out: Oklahoma

Second team out: BYU

Week 12 games today that will affect the bracket and rankings

Brett Davis-Imagn Images

All times Eastern

Notre Dame at Pittsburgh

Notre Dame started the season 0-2, but since then has won seven-straight games and is definitively inside the bubble, but an upset-minded Pittsburgh team could end those hopes with an aggressive passing attack and a solid run defense. 12 p.m. on ABC

Notre Dame vs. Pitt prediction: Who wins, and why?

USF at Navy

USF is the best Group of Five team this week, or so says the selection committee, which named it the No. 24 team in the country. The Bulls are in a four-way tie for second place in the American heading into league-leader but still unranked Navy in a game that could throw the G5 into more upheaval. 12 p.m. on ESPN2

Oklahoma at Alabama

Oklahoma is clinging to playoff contention with two losses and following a big win at Tennessee last time out. A third loss would put OU out for good, and Alabama is just the team to do it, boasting a dynamic downfield game that could exploit a great Sooner defense. 3:30 p.m. on ABC

Oklahoma vs. Alabama prediction: Who wins, and why?

Iowa at USC

The selectors kept Iowa in the rankings, although at 6-3 it remains well outside the bubble. No. 17 USC is still hanging around, but has to be on its toes against a Hawkeye team that nearly got Oregon last week. 3:30 p.m. on BTN

Iowa vs. USC prediction: Who wins, and why?

Texas at Georgia

A rematch of the SEC Championship Game, this reunion has nearly as many playoff implications. This time, Arch Manning goes between the hedges against a stout Bulldog defense, but the lack of a Longhorn run game could spell trouble. A third loss puts current 10 seed Texas out of the playoff. 7:30 p.m. on ABC

Texas vs. Georgia prediction: Who wins, and why?

College Football Playoff rankings for Week 12

Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Teams in bold would be in the College Football Playoff if it started today

  1. Ohio State
  2. Indiana
  3. Texas A&M
  4. Alabama
  5. Georgia
  6. Texas Tech
  7. Ole Miss
  8. Oregon
  9. Notre Dame
  10. Texas
  11. Oklahoma
  12. BYU
  13. Utah
  14. Vanderbilt
  15. Miami
  16. Georgia Tech
  17. USC
  18. Michigan
  19. Virginia
  20. Louisville
  21. Iowa
  22. Pittsburgh
  23. Tennessee
  24. USF
  25. Cincinnati

Published
