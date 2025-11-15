College football's best games in Week 12 you should watch today
As the Week 12 college football schedule gets underway today, we highlight those most important games that you should be watching this weekend.
Our latest taste of November football brings us four games featuring head-to-head matchups involving ranked teams on the same field with plenty on the line, including...
- A huge matchup between a traditional blue-blood seemingly bound for the playoff against an insurgent ACC title contender...
- Ranked SEC hopefuls, one with their back against the wall and the other on a historic win streak making a play for Atlanta...
- Big Ten rivals from the West Coast, both on the College Football Playoff bubble, and
- Two more SEC contenders in a rematch of the conference championship game.
Here are the most important games on the Week 12 college football schedule today that we’ll be watching, and that you should, too.
What you should watch on the Week 12 college football schedule today
All times Eastern
Notre Dame at Pittsburgh
Why watch? This should be the best shot for someone to knock off Notre Dame and likely take them out of the College Football Playoff race, while making some more noise in a crazy ACC title picture.
Pittsburgh has won five-straight games since making a change at quarterback, installing Mason Heintschel at the position, and lead back Desmond Reid is expected to return from an injury.
Notre Dame has stormed back from an 0-2 start to the season, winning seven-straight games behind a powerful run game and good play from freshman quarterback CJ Carr, but has no margin for error in the playoff race with those two losses.
When?: 12 p.m. on ABC
Oklahoma at Alabama
Why watch? Everything is on the line for the Sooners in one of the toughest outs in the SEC, on the road against the streaking Crimson Tide.
Alabama is just finding ways to win. Practically written off after a Week 1 loss at Florida State, this team has won eight straight games, taken out four ranked opponents, and getting Heisman-tier play from first-year starting quarterback Ty Simpson.
They face an Oklahoma defense that is among the very best in college football and will get pressure on Simpson and what remains a lousy Alabama run game. At 7-2, the Sooners have no margin for error in the tight playoff race. Right now, they are out.
When? 3:30 p.m. on ABC
Texas at Georgia
Why watch? A rematch of the last SEC title game as almost as much on the line with playoff selectors thinking very highly of both these teams right now.
Georgia bested the Longhorns twice last season, once in the regular season on the road and then to win the SEC championship, and now more playoff implications abound in this reunion.
Texas desperately needs a win here, already with two losses and absolutely cannot afford a third, while the Bulldogs are at 8-1 with just a loss to Alabama and with three games left and needing not only to win, but also for some outside help, to get back to the SEC title game.
When? 7:30 p.m. on ABC
