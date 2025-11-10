Dan Orlovsky names the best quarterback in college football
Dan Orlovsky just pushed the Ty Simpson conversation into a new direction. In response to ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid praising Simpson's tape against LSU, Orlovsky posted on X saying that is "QB1." The comments added to the NFL Draft buzz that Simpson is starting to build through his impressive performance this season.
The comments came after Alabama's 20-9 win over LSU on Saturday. Simpson's command against pressure, protection checks, pocket movement, play-action work and progression reads were all things that impressed both Reid and Orlovsky. Simpson finished 21 of 35 for 277 yards with a touchdown as Alabama held LSU out of the end zone for the first time since the 2012 title game.
The season body of work has elevated Simpson into the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. In his first year as Alabama's full-time starter, Simpson has thrown for 2,461 yards with 21 touchdowns against one interception and an 81.3 QBR through Week 11. He earned the job in August under coach Kalen DeBoer and has guided the Tide to eight straight wins after the LSU result.
Simpson's path to this point was a slow burn despite being a highly-rated recruit. A former five-star from Martin, Tennessee, he signed with Alabama in the 2022 class and waited behind Jalen Milroe before winning the competition this summer. Simpson is the son of UT-Martin head coach Jason Simpson, a tie he has often cited when talking about how he learned the position.
Multiple outlets now slot Simpson in the top tier of the 2026 quarterback class. CBS Sports and Yahoo list him among the favorites to go first overall, and Pro Football Focus' recent mock sent him No. 1 to a quarterback-needy team. Bleacher Report has echoed the rise in recent updates as well. It is November, and boards move, but the range right now is top-five to top-10 with real No. 1 possibility.
Along with praising Simpson, Orlovsky also mentioned another highly touted signal caller on Saturday: Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza.
Indiana pulled off a comeback win over Penn State on the road on Saturday. The Hoosiers won 27-24 behind a late-game winning drive authored by Mendoza. On the day, Mendoza wasn't eye-popping, but he stepped up when it mattered most. He ended the game with 218 yards through the air and one big-time passing touchdown.
That final drive, coupled with a 10-0 start for Indiana, has put Mendoza in the conversation for the Heisman as well as the top of the 2026 NFL Draft. Both Simpson and Mendoza, acccording to Orlovsky, rule the college football world while playing the sports' toughest position.