EA Sports College Football 26 official trailer revealed
Two days after revealing covers for the College Football 26 video game, EA Sports went one step further, unveiling the official trailer for the game, giving players an inside look at what it will look like when the game finally drops on July 10.
Among the various highlights shown in the trailer include the famous “Enter Sandman” tradition at Virginia Tech, and detailed scenes from historic stadiums and programs from around the country.
Also included are several of college football’s most notable stars, like Texas quarterback Arch Manning, Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, and others.
Coaches are also featured in CFB 26 this year, giving players a chance to see Ohio State’s Ryan Day, Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman, and Texas’ Steve Sarkisian, among others. That’s among the over 300 actual coaches who will be in the game.
High school recruiting will also be a feature of the new game, as users can “Build your highlight tape to earn an offer from your dream school. Rise in class rankings and secure scholarships before other recruits,” according to EA Sports.
EA is also including schools hats on a table, allowing users to commit to their respective programs using the traditional hat ceremony, or to de-commit during their high school recruitment.
College Football 25 was EA Sports’ first college football-related release since NCAA Football 14, which was released more than a decade ago, back in 2013.
EA shelved the series for 11 years after being sued by former college football players who argued their name and likeness had been used without permission or compensation.
Then, the introduction of NIL rules in college football changed everything, and EA was able to bring back the beloved series, with players taking part receiving $600 and a copy of the game.
Most players opted into an NIL deal with EA Sports that allowed them to be represented in the game and cover athletes have also been compensated for appearing in promotional material.
EA Sports College Football 26 will come out on July 10 of this year, EA announced.
--