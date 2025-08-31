Five college football players who sent their stock soaring in Week 1
After months of preseason projections and proclamations from spring practice through fall camp, many of college football's most prominent storylines came into better focus over the first weekend of the season, while other under-the-radar players emerged in a big way.
While much of the talk Saturday centered on what Texas quarterback Arch Manning didn't do in his marquee season debut vs. Ohio State, or how Clemson's expected high-powered offense and fellow Heisman hopeful QB Cade Klubnik fell flat against LSU, there were plenty of impressive stat-stuffers to highlight in breaking down the biggest stock-risers from Week 1.
This list veers away from established stars or players who simply blew out the box score vs. overmatched early-season opposition.
For instance, new Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer had a sterling Sooners debut while passing for 392 yards, three touchdowns and an interception (plus a rushing touchdown) in a 35-3 win over Illinois State, but the former Washington State standout and high-profile transfer beating up on an FCS foe doesn't necessarily tell us much yet.
Similarly, perhaps veteran Arkansas QB Taylen Green's 322 yards and six touchdowns are the start of a career-best season for the redshirt senior, but it was also against FCS fodder in Alabama A&M.
Our Week 1 stock-risers didn't just deliver statistically, but also moved the narrative forward for their teams or themselves.
1. Michigan QB Bryce Underwood (and RB Justice Haynes)
The first line on the list and we're already cheating a little bit, but it's hard to mention one without the other here. Five-star freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood is as high-profile as it gets after flipping from LSU to Michigan for a reported $12-million NIL deal, and with that comes expectations that even as an 18-year-old true freshman, he can revive both the Wolverines' offense and national title hopes.
Well, Underwood only reinforced Michigan fans' optimism Saturday as he completed 21 of 31 passes for 251 yards and a touchdown in a 34-17 win over New Mexico. It wasn't the biggest stat line of the weekend, but for Michigan fans who endured watching an aerially inept offense last season with a rotating cast of QBs, Underwood's impact was felt beyond the box score.
Meanwhile, another newcomer in Alabama transfer Justice Haynes had one of the best rushing performances nationally in Week 1 with 168 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries. After totaling just one game with double-digit carries (and one 100-yard performance) in two seasons at Alabama, Haynes looks poised for a true breakout this fall.
2. California QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele
The Cal Bears haven't won many high-profile quarterback recruiting battles in a while, but they went hard after highly rated four-star prospect Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele out of Hawaii. After initially flipping from his Cal commitment to sign with and briefly enroll at Oregon, Sagapolutele quickly changed his mind and transferred to the Bears in January.
He then beat out Ohio State transfer Devin Brown for the starting job, and in his debut Saturday night, Sagapolutele asserted himself immediately in tossing touchdown passes on the Bears' first two possessions while completing 20 of 30 passes for 234 yards, 3 touchdowns and no interceptions in a 34-15 win over Oregon State.
3. Maryland QB Malik Washington
Maryland didn't formally announce a starting quarterback until soon before its season opener Saturday, and true freshman Malik Washington wasted no time making clear why he ultimately won the job.
Washington, a highly-rated four-star recruit from nearby Glen Burnie, Maryland, completed 27 of 43 passes for 258 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in the Terrapins' 39-7 win over Florida Atlantic.
4. Ole Miss RB Kewan Lacy
Perhaps more telling than Kewan Lacy's stats Saturday were what Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said afterward about the running back, noting, "We didn't have that last year."
Lacy, a former four-star prospect who spent his freshman season in a limited role at Missouri before transferring to Ole Miss, was spectacular in his Rebels debut while rushing for 108 yards and 3 touchdowns (including a 42-yard score) in a 63-7 win over Georgia State.
Sure, the competition wasn't what Lacy will face in the SEC this year, but it was telling that his 16 carries were more than double that of veteran Logan Diggs' 7, as Lacy looks to assert himself as the lead back for Kiffin's high-octane offense.
5. Oregon QB Dante Moore
This final spot on the list could have gone to a number of players, including Missouri QB Beau Pribula (23-of-28 passing for 283 yards and 2 TDs with 65 yards and 2 TDs rushing vs. Central Arkansas in his first start for the Tigers), or mid-major standouts who could be in for career-best seasons like veteran Texas State RB Lincoln Pare (12 carries for 167 yards and a TD plus 20 receiving yards) or Troy redshirt-sophomore RB Tae Meadows (23 carries for 186 yards and a TD).
But in terms of intrigue, it's hard to beat former five-star QB prospect Dante Moore taking the reins for No. 7-ranked Oregon. After debuting at UCLA and then sitting behind Dillon Gabriel with the Ducks last year, Moore stepped into the spotlight Saturday and completed 18 of 23 passes for an efficient 213 yards and three touchdowns in a 59-13 win over Montana State, which reached the FCS national title game last year. Bigger tests are ahead, but Moore gave Oregon fans plenty to be excited about in his first start for the program.