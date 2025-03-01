College Football HQ

Ranking the 10 fastest WR 40-yard dash times at the 2025 NFL Combine

Your look at the speediest wide receivers coming out of college football as they look to show off at the NFL Combine.

James Parks

The fastest wide receivers to compete at the 2025 NFL Combine
The fastest wide receivers to compete at the 2025 NFL Combine / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Wide receivers took the field at the NFL Combine on Saturday, as college football’s speedsters took the opportunity to run the 40-yard dash and show scouts what they have to offer.

Most of the attention heading into the day centered around Isaiah Bond, the former Texas wide receiver who boasted that he would break Xavier Worthy’s all-time NFL Combine speed record.

He wasn’t able to. None of the wideouts who ran in Indy were able to even crack the top 10 in the all-time 40-yard dash record, but the ex-Longhorn still turned in a top-10 time for this year.

Here’s your look at the rankings of the 10 fastest wide receivers coming out of the college football ranks to run the 40 at the NFL Combine ahead of the 2025 draft.

Ranking the fastest WRs at the 2025 NFL Combine

Numbers according to the NFL official records

10. Jimmy Horn, Jr.

Where he played: Colorado

40-yard time: 4.46 seconds

-

T-8. Elic Ayomanor

Where he played: Stanford

40-yard time: 4.44 seconds

-

T-8. Sam Brown, Jr.

Where he played: Miami

40-yard time: 4.44 seconds

-

7. Elijhah Badger

Where he played: Florida

40-yard time: 4.43 seconds

-

T-5. Tory Horton

Where he played: Colorado State

40-yard time: 4.41 seconds (official)

-

T-5. Luther Burden

Where he played: Missouri

40-yard time: 4.41 seconds (official)

-

4. Isaiah Bond

Where he played: Texas

40-yard time: 4.39 seconds (official)

-

3. Tai Felton

Where he played: Maryland

40-yard time: 4.37 seconds (official)

-

2. Chimere Dike

Where he played: Florida

40-yard time: 4.34 seconds

-

1. Matthew Golden

Where he played: Texas

40-yard time: 4.29 seconds (official)

-

Published
James Parks
JAMES PARKS

James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He previously covered football for 247Sports and CBS Interactive. College Football HQ joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022.

