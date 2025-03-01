Ranking the 10 fastest WR 40-yard dash times at the 2025 NFL Combine
Wide receivers took the field at the NFL Combine on Saturday, as college football’s speedsters took the opportunity to run the 40-yard dash and show scouts what they have to offer.
Most of the attention heading into the day centered around Isaiah Bond, the former Texas wide receiver who boasted that he would break Xavier Worthy’s all-time NFL Combine speed record.
He wasn’t able to. None of the wideouts who ran in Indy were able to even crack the top 10 in the all-time 40-yard dash record, but the ex-Longhorn still turned in a top-10 time for this year.
Here’s your look at the rankings of the 10 fastest wide receivers coming out of the college football ranks to run the 40 at the NFL Combine ahead of the 2025 draft.
Ranking the fastest WRs at the 2025 NFL Combine
Numbers according to the NFL official records
10. Jimmy Horn, Jr.
Where he played: Colorado
40-yard time: 4.46 seconds
T-8. Elic Ayomanor
Where he played: Stanford
40-yard time: 4.44 seconds
T-8. Sam Brown, Jr.
Where he played: Miami
40-yard time: 4.44 seconds
7. Elijhah Badger
Where he played: Florida
40-yard time: 4.43 seconds
T-5. Tory Horton
Where he played: Colorado State
40-yard time: 4.41 seconds (official)
T-5. Luther Burden
Where he played: Missouri
40-yard time: 4.41 seconds (official)
4. Isaiah Bond
Where he played: Texas
40-yard time: 4.39 seconds (official)
3. Tai Felton
Where he played: Maryland
40-yard time: 4.37 seconds (official)
2. Chimere Dike
Where he played: Florida
40-yard time: 4.34 seconds
1. Matthew Golden
Where he played: Texas
40-yard time: 4.29 seconds (official)
