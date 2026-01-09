What Pete Golding Said About Ole Miss RB Kewan Lacy’s Injury Status at Halftime
Ole Miss star running back Kewan Lacy only touched the ball three times in the first half of the Rebels’ College Football Playoff, but he made his final carry of the half count, exploding for a 73-yard touchdown run to put Ole Miss up 7–3 early in the second quarter.
Unfortunately for the Rebels, Lacy would exit the game after the run and went to the locker room before the end of the first half with what ESPN’s Pete Thamel called an injured right hamstring.
“They’re looking at him, so we’ll figure it out at halftime,” Ole Miss coach Pete Golding told ESPN as he went into break.
Kewan Lacy warmed up ahead of the second half at the Fiesta Bowl
Miami has the ball to begin the second half, but warmups ahead of the third quarter were a positive indication for the Rebels.
Wearing a sleeve on his right leg, Lacy was seen warming up, an indication that he’ll attempt to re-enter the game when the Ole Miss offense hits the field.
Lacy has 79 of Ole Miss’s 145 yards from scrimmage. The Rebels have struggled to find much else on offense, and Golding’s defense has struggled to contain the Hurricanes on the other side of the ball. Lacy’s return could be the big swing that the Rebels need in the second half.
Lacy was on the field for the Rebels when their offense took the field for the first time in the second half. How much of an impact he can have remains to be seen.
