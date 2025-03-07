SEC football power rankings as 2025 spring ball kicks off
For the second-straight year, the SEC didn’t play for or win the national championship, which put its reputation as college football’s most dominant conference in some doubt among commentators, but the 2025 season provides another chance for the league to return to form.
Sure, the Big Ten has won the last two national titles, but in our estimation, there’s still no other conference in the country that can boast the SEC’s depth from top to bottom.
We can list at least five SEC teams that could realistically make a run at the title, and another three that could theoretically qualify for the College Football Playoff.
Here is our SEC football power rankings heading into the 2025 spring practices.
16. Mississippi State
One year into the Jeff Lebby experience, and the Bulldogs are yet to win a game against SEC competition, but at least they get Blake Shapen back under center after he missed most of the season to an early injury a year ago.
15. Kentucky
It’s clear that Mark Stoops’ Wildcats are heading in the wrong direction, but hopes spring again in the form of a transfer quarterback. That role falls to Zach Calzada, but the bigger concern remains how UK’s defense improves from a sluggish showing last fall.
14. Arkansas
Just seven returning starters for the Razorbacks, but one of those will be quarterback Taylen Green, who should have the benefit of an improved offensive system in Bobby Petrino’s second year calling the plays.
13. Vanderbilt
Clark Lea’s control of the Commodores’ defense has resulted in some solid returns, as it’s one of the SEC’s most improved units, and getting quarterback Diego Pavia back under center is a major boost.
12. Missouri
Brady Cook and Luther Burden are out of the picture, so there should be an overall decline in total roster talent, but the Tigers play a more favorable schedule and start out playing six games at home in 2025.
11. Oklahoma
Brent Venables may not be on the proverbial hot seat, but it could get much warmer if the Sooners turn out another stinker like they did last year. John Mateer steps in at quarterback, but his protection is a very open question, as is the talent he’s working with at wide receiver.
10. Auburn
The acquisition of transfer quarterback Jackson Arnold could be a game-changer, especially with solid receiver talent like Eric Singleton and Cam Coleman, but we’ll see how well DJ Durkin can improve Auburn’s defensive fortunes.
9. Ole Miss
Lane Kiffin is dealing with some severe roster departures at crucial positions, but he signed another very strong transfer class that could make up for them. We’ll see if Austin Simmons has what it takes to replace Jaxson Dart at quarterback.
8. Texas A&M
Marcel Reed returns at quarterback and he should have an improved receiver rotation to work with, but the big question remains if Mike Elko can make the right adjustments along the defensive line and in the secondary.
7. Florida
An up-and-comer in the SEC after a strong finish to last season, and with head coach Billy Napier getting a reprieve, the Gators play another tough schedule, but have a very promising quarterback in DJ Lagway and a defense that made important strides late last year.
6. South Carolina
This is either the year the Gamecocks take an important step forward or take two steps back, with holes to fill on what was a terrific defense a year ago, but gets Dylan Stewart back on the edge, and LaNorris Sellers under center, but he’s working with a new coordinator in Mike Shula.
5. Alabama
Four losses isn’t what the Tide brought on Kalen DeBoer for, and now the offensive guru won’t have Jalen Milroe to lean on at quarterback anymore. Defense will carry Alabama early on as DeBoer and new play caller Ryan Grubb look to install a replacement for Milroe.
4. Tennessee
Some major outgoing contributors including lead back Dylan Sampson and edge rusher James Pearce could derail Josh Heupel’s momentum, so Nico Iamaleava will have to be much more consistent at quarterback and take more authority over this offense.
3. LSU
The return of quarterback Garrett Nussmsier and some high-profile transfer additions at wide receiver and the offensive line are key for Brian Kelly to build out from, but he needs to ensure that Blake Baker gets a lot more out of this defense.
2. Georgia
Carson Back is out and Gunner Stockton is in at quarterback, and with that notable change at the most important position, the Bulldogs need to beef up his protection and develop the ground game while once again replenishing key defensive positions.
1. Texas
Arch Madness is finally here as the next Manning on the family tree is in position to prove he’s equal to his illustrious predecessors, but the Longhorns have to help him out by replacing four new starters on the offensive line and redesign their receiving corps.
