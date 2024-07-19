SEC Football Preseason Media Rankings for 2024: Georgia, Texas in the lead
SEC Media Days is in the books from Dallas, and after hearing from coaches and players and other luminaries from around the conference, another key piece of the preseason has become official as members of the media have announced their 2024 SEC football rankings.
As predicted, Georgia is the preseason favorite to win the SEC football championship, coming out ahead with 165 first-place votes and with 3,330 points in total.
Texas, which makes its SEC debut this season, placed second among the media with 27 first-place votes, followed by Alabama in Kalen DeBoer's first season as coach, with 12 first-place selections.
Notable among the first-place vote-getters were South Carolina, which received one vote, and even Vanderbilt, which got two first-place votes despite placing last overall in the rankings.
Missouri, coming off an 11-win season and facing an easier schedule this year, did not receive any first-place points from the media, and notably didn't even crack the top-five in the poll.
Oklahoma, the other big newcomer to the SEC, finished No. 8 overall with 2,022 total points, but no first-place votes as the Sooners face one of the league's more difficult schedules.
SEC Football Preseason Media Rankings
First-place points in parentheses
- Georgia (165)
- Texas (27)
- Alabama (12)
- Ole Miss (4)
- LSU (2)
- Missouri
- Tennessee
- Oklahoma
- Texas A&M
- Auburn
- Kentucky
- Florida
- South Carolina (1)
- Arkansas
- Mississippi State
- Vanderbilt (2)
