College Football HQ

SEC Football Preseason Media Rankings for 2024: Georgia, Texas in the lead

Where things stand in the media's preseason 2024 SEC football rankings, with first-place votes revealed for the conference's top teams.

James Parks

Our first look at the preseason 2024 SEC football power rankings after the media cast their votes following Media Days.
Our first look at the preseason 2024 SEC football power rankings after the media cast their votes following Media Days. / USA Today Sports | Imagn
In this story:

SEC Media Days is in the books from Dallas, and after hearing from coaches and players and other luminaries from around the conference, another key piece of the preseason has become official as members of the media have announced their 2024 SEC football rankings.

As predicted, Georgia is the preseason favorite to win the SEC football championship, coming out ahead with 165 first-place votes and with 3,330 points in total.

Texas, which makes its SEC debut this season, placed second among the media with 27 first-place votes, followed by Alabama in Kalen DeBoer's first season as coach, with 12 first-place selections.

Notable among the first-place vote-getters were South Carolina, which received one vote, and even Vanderbilt, which got two first-place votes despite placing last overall in the rankings.

Missouri, coming off an 11-win season and facing an easier schedule this year, did not receive any first-place points from the media, and notably didn't even crack the top-five in the poll.

Oklahoma, the other big newcomer to the SEC, finished No. 8 overall with 2,022 total points, but no first-place votes as the Sooners face one of the league's more difficult schedules.

SEC Football Preseason Media Rankings

First-place points in parentheses

  1. Georgia (165)
  2. Texas (27)
  3. Alabama (12)
  4. Ole Miss (4)
  5. LSU (2)
  6. Missouri
  7. Tennessee
  8. Oklahoma
  9. Texas A&M
  10. Auburn
  11. Kentucky
  12. Florida
  13. South Carolina (1)
  14. Arkansas
  15. Mississippi State
  16. Vanderbilt (2)

How did we do? Our SEC football rankings ahead of Media Days

-

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Picks

Published
James Parks

JAMES PARKS

James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He previously covered football for 247Sports and CBS Interactive. College Football HQ joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022.

Home/Rankings