SEC football rankings, predicted order of finish as 2025 Media Days begin
Talkin’ Season gets underway today as SEC Media Days plays host to the biggest college football event of the summer and the unofficial start of the 2025 preseason. A perfect time to get an updated look at the latest power rankings in the conference.
By far college football’s most dominant conference this century, the SEC hasn’t won or played for the national championship in the last two seasons, but that could change in 2025.
But there should be plenty of competition among SEC contenders for the right to play for the conference title and earn qualification in the College Football Playoff, given how many teams have a realistic chance to make a run at the trophy.
Where does each SEC team fit into the conference’s preseason power rankings? Every team in these rankings should beat the teams beneath them, and lose to the teams above them...
SEC Football Power Rankings as 2025 Media Days begin
16. Mississippi State
Where Mississippi State was: 2-10 (0-8 SEC)
One year into the Jeff Lebby era, and the Bulldogs are yet to win a game against an SEC opponent, but at least they get Blake Shapen back under center after he missed most of last season to an early injury. That, and a load of incoming transfers on a basically new team.
--
15. Kentucky
Where Kentucky was: 4-8 (1-7 SEC)
Mark Stoops owns a meager 28-62 record in SEC play, but there is new hope once again in the form of a transfer quarterback. That role falls to Zach Calzada, but the bigger concern remains how UK’s offensive line and total defense improves from a sluggish effort last fall.
--
14. Arkansas
Where Arkansas was: 7-6 (3-5 SEC)
Just seven returning starters for the Razorbacks, but one of those will be quarterback Taylen Green, who should have the benefit of an improved offensive system in Bobby Petrino’s second year calling the plays. But the Hogs need to dramatically improve defending the pass to get anywhere.
--
13. Vanderbilt
Where Vanderbilt was: 7-6 (3-5 SEC)
Clark Lea’s control of the Commodores’ defense has resulted in some solid returns, as it’s one of the SEC’s most improved units, and getting quarterback Diego Pavia back under center is a major boost. But Vandy plays a pretty tough schedule, making bowl eligibility a real question.
--
12. Missouri
Where Missouri was: 10-3 (5-3 SEC)
Brady Cook and Luther Burden are out of the picture, but the Tigers have an expected 17 other returning starters, play a more favorable schedule, and start out playing six games at home. Beau Pribula steps in at quarterback, unproven but high on potential, and Missouri added former ULM running back Ahmad Hardy to balance the offense.
--
11. Tennessee
Where Tennessee was: 10-3 (6-2 SEC)
The biggest roster move in college football this offseason saw quarterback Nico Iamaleava jump ship. Joey Aguilar steps in his place, high on production but also on turnovers, and the Vols defense should be strong again despite losing stud edge rusher James Pearce.
--
10. Auburn
Where Auburn was: 5-7 (2-6 SEC)
The addition of transfer quarterback Jackson Arnold, a former five-star prospect with dual-threat capability, could be a game-changer, especially with solid receiver talent like transfer Eric Singleton and Cam Coleman, but we’ll see how well DJ Durkin can improve Auburn’s defensive fortunes.
--
9. Oklahoma
Where Oklahoma was: 6-7 (2-6 SEC)
Brent Venables may not be on the hot seat, but it could get much warmer if the Sooners turn out another stinker like they did last year. John Mateer steps in at quarterback, an important upgrade after his production at Washington State a year ago, and the offense added former Cal back Jaydn Ott, another key producer who can credibly test SEC run defenses.
--
8. Texas A&M
Where Texas A&M was: 8-5 (5-3 SEC)
Marcel Reed returns at quarterback and he should have an improved receiver rotation to work with, including former NC State star KC Concepcion, and a veteran offensive line, but the big question remains if Mike Elko can make the right adjustments along a defensive front in transition.
--
7. South Carolina
Where South Carolina was: 9-4 (5-3 SEC)
This is either the year the Gamecocks take an important step forward or take two steps back, with holes to fill on what was a dominant defense a year ago, but gets Dylan Stewart back on the edge, and LaNorris Sellers under center, but he’s working with a new coordinator in Mike Shula.
--
6. Florida
Where Florida was: 8-5 (4-4 SEC)
After a strong finish to last season, and with head coach Billy Napier getting a reprieve, the Gators play another tough schedule, but have a very promising quarterback in DJ Lagway, receiving targets like J. Michael Sturdivant and Eugene Wilson, and a defense that made important strides late last year.
--
5. Ole Miss
Where Ole Miss was: 10-3 (5-3 SEC)
The jury is out on the Rebels after enduring some major roster departures at key positions, but Lane Kiffin signed another very strong transfer class that could make up for them. We’ll see if Austin Simmons has what it takes to replace Jaxson Dart at quarterback, while edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen and linebacker Suntarine Perkins take the lead on this defense.
--
4. Alabama
Where Alabama was: 9-4 (5-3 SEC)
Nick Saban set an absurdly-high standard for the Crimson Tide, and four losses isn’t what the they brought on Kalen DeBoer for. Now, the offensive guru won’t have Jalen Milroe to lean on at quarterback anymore. Defense and a strong offensive line will carry Alabama early on as DeBoer and new play caller Ryan Grubb look to install a permanent replacement for Milroe.
--
3. LSU
Where LSU was: 9-4 (5-3 SEC)
The return of quarterback Garrett Nussmsier and some high-profile transfer additions at wide receiver form the core of a vertical offense that was top 10 last year. But they need to replace key blockers and ensure this defense, which gets Harold Perkins back from injury, keeps improving. It might be playoff or bust for the Tigers this year.
--
2. Georgia
Where Georgia was: 11-3 (6-2 SEC)
Gunner Stockton steps in at quarterback, and with that notable change at the most important position, the Bulldogs need to beef up his protection and develop a ground game that was 15th in the SEC while once again replenishing key defensive positions. Wide receivers like Noah Thomas and Zachariah Branch are vital acquisitions for the offense.
--
1. Texas
Where Texas was: 13-3 (7-1 SEC)
Arch Madness is here as the next Manning on the family tree is in position to prove he’s equal to his illustrious predecessors, but the Longhorns have to help him out by replacing four new starters on the offensive line. A very promising receiving corps led by Ryan Wingo and DeAndre Moore will certainly help, while defensively, names like Anthony Hill and Colin Simmons are elite headliners.
--