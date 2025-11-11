College Football HQ

When do the next College Football Playoff rankings come out?

What you need to know as the College Football Playoff selectors are due to reveal their second edition of the official top 25 rankings today.

James Parks

When you can watch the reveal of the College Football Playoff rankings today.
When you can watch the reveal of the College Football Playoff rankings today. / USA Today Sports | IMAGN

Members of the College Football Playoff selection committee don’t face too many pressing questions in the top-dozen this week, but a loss by a highly-placed undefeated team leaves them with one major decision as they reveal the second top 25 rankings today.

BYU lost its first game of the season in a 22-point result against new Big 12 favorite Texas Tech, and while the committee admitted there is such a thing as a quality loss, the margin of defeat here could cost the Cougars dearly in the new poll.

That will be enough to shuffle some teams around in the top-ten this week, and there’s a decision to be made about the Group of Five selection in the new bracket after previous favorite Memphis lost to Tulane, with USF, North Texas, and James Madison angling for attention.

When will the selectors reveal their choices? Here’s the full schedule for when the College Football Playoff rankings will go live today, and for the rest of the 2025 season.

When the College Football Playoff rankings come out

The selection committee will reveal its second edition of the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. Eastern time and you can see them live on the ESPN network.

College Football Playoff rankings schedule for 2025

All times Eastern

CFP rankings release No. 1
Tues., Nov. 4 at 8 p.m.

CFP rankings release No. 2
Tues., Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.

CFP rankings release No. 3
Tues., Nov. 18 at 8:30 p.m.

CFP rankings release No. 4
Tues., Nov. 25 at 7 p.m.

CFP rankings release No. 5
Tues., Dec. 2 at 7 p.m.

Selection Sunday
Sun., Dec. 7 at 12 p.m.

College football playoff rankings criteria

College Football Playoff selectors create top 25 rankings based on their evaluation of teams’ performance on the field.

The committee employs several metrics to select the best teams.

  • Strength of schedule
  • Head-to-head game results
  • Results vs. teams in top 25 rankings
  • Results vs. common opponents
  • Conference championships

How the rankings are made

According to the College Football Playoff guidelines, the selection committee ranks teams based on the members’ evaluation of teams’ play on the field using a number of metrics to decide among teams that are comparable.

The committee’s 13 members then create their own list of 30 teams they believe are the best in college football. Those groups of teams, in no special order, are further ranked when three or more members agree on their selections.

