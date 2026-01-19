5-star WR heavily pursued by five major college football programs

Easton Royal’s recruitment is shaping up to be one of the defining storylines of the 2027 cycle, and recent reporting suggests it is far from settled.

A standout at Brother Martin High School in New Orleans, Louisiana, Royal is widely viewed as one of the most dynamic playmakers in high school football.

He is a consensus five-star prospect, ranked as the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2027 class by Rivals and a top-10 overall recruit nationally.

Listed at 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds, Royal posted 53 receptions for 1,151 yards (21.7 yards per catch) and 17 touchdowns during his junior season, routinely flipping games with explosive plays.

He is also considered one of the fastest elite prospects in the cycle, running a blistering 10.3-second 100 meters as a sophomore.

On Monday, Rivals recruiting analyst Chad Simmons reported that multiple college football powerhouses continue to pursue the five-star wide receiver, with Texas, Tennessee, Ohio State, Florida, and LSU all remaining heavily linked despite Royal’s verbal pledge to the Longhorns.

Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Texas currently holds Royal’s verbal commitment, secured in late November 2025 after pitching development, offensive fit, and a long-term vision under head coach Steve Sarkisian.

The Longhorns’ passing game places a premium on speed, spacing, and vertical threats, a natural match for Royal’s skill set, while recent NFL draft success at wide receiver has further strengthened the program’s credibility in that area.

Still, Simmons’ report underscores how aggressively other programs are working to keep Royal’s recruitment open.

Tennessee remains a significant challenger, largely due to its wide receiver development under longtime wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope and an offense that consistently produces gaudy passing numbers.

Ohio State continues to hover as well, leaning on its long-standing reputation as a receiver factory and renewed momentum under head coach Ryan Day.

The Buckeyes won a national title in 2024 behind elite wide receiver play from Emeka Egbuka, Jeremiah Smith, and Carnell Tate, with Smith and Tate following it up with another strong campaign in 2025.

Florida and LSU round out the group of serious contenders, with Florida having been involved since early in Royal’s recruitment and continuing to sell opportunity and offensive exposure in the SEC, while LSU represents the home-state pull.

The Tigers also have a long history of retaining elite Louisiana receivers and offering a direct pipeline to the NFL, making them a natural threat to land a player of Royal's caliber.

As of now, Royal is expected to take multiple official visits, and indications are that his recruitment could stretch deep into the 2026 calendar year, possibly approaching the early signing period.

