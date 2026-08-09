College Football’s No. 3 QB Prospect Shares Key Update as National Powerhouses Circle

The 2028 class is already setting commitment dates. Top quarterbacks are picking schools more than a year before they can sign anything. The No. 1 2028 QB, Christopher Vargas, committed to Ohio State earlier this week. Another comes off the board next week, and his choice will move three programs at once.

Donald Tabron II will end his recruitment on Aug. 15. The Cass Tech quarterback plans to announce his commitment live on the Rivals YouTube channel.

Rivals ranks the Detroit passer as the No. 3 quarterback in the 2028 class and No. 30 overall. He holds close to 30 scholarship offers. But only three schools are still in the race, and none of them sit in Michigan. LSU, Texas A&M and Oregon are the finalists.

Donald Tabron II recruiting so far

Tabron stands 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds. He started at Cass Tech as a freshman in 2024. That season he threw for 1,656 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also led the Technicians to a Michigan Division I state title. MaxPreps named him a second-team Freshman All-American.

His sophomore year was bigger. Tabron threw for 2,819 yards and 35 touchdowns. Cass Tech went back to the state final. His teams have gone 23-1.

Detroit Cass Tech QB Donald Tabron II (19) celebrates Corey Sadler Jr.’s (1) touchdown against Hudsonville in the second quarter during the MHSAA Division 1 football finals. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He plays another sport, too. The Detroit native jumps for the Cass Tech track team and cleared 5-10 as a ninth grader. He also trains with Donovan Dooley at Quarterback University. Michigan's Bryce Underwood came out of that same program.

Cass Tech head coach Marvin Rushing described his quarterback in simple terms. "He's cerebral, he has great arm talent, he stays even-keeled," Rushing said.

Scouts see the same thing. 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins called him a "tall pocket passer that can feed his playmakers." Rivals values his name, image and likeness at $350,000.

LSU, Texas A&M, Oregon lead

Texas A&M is the favorite. The Rivals prediction machine gives the Aggies a 93 percent chance. Michigan sits second at 3 percent, down from 48 percent in April. That drop explains a lot. The Wolverines had 14 visits and an in-state address, and they still lost ground.

Head coach Mike Elko earned the lead by selling a plan. "It's a blue-collar program with a real plan, and that's what I'm looking for," Tabron said.

Oregon offered on May 7, 2025. Tabron has taken two unofficial visits to Eugene. Offensive coordinator Will Stein left for the Kentucky head job, but Dan Lanning's staff stayed in touch anyway.

LSU came late. In December, Tabron told Rivals he wanted an offer from Lane Kiffin. "LSU is one school I would love to get an offer from," he said. He camped in Baton Rouge in June and headlined the Tigers' first summer Elite Camp.

🚨NEWS🚨 Elite QB Donald Tabron II will announce his commitment live on the Rivals YouTube channel August 15⏳



Tabron is the No. 3 QB in the 2028 class.



Read: https://t.co/I2wNjY5TyK pic.twitter.com/piJzj19vNu — Rivals (@Rivals) August 8, 2026

All three finalists changed play callers after they started recruiting him. Texas A&M moved from Collin Klein to Holmon Wiggins, with Joey Lynch coaching quarterbacks. Oregon lost Stein. LSU replaced its entire staff when Kiffin arrived. So Tabron is buying a system, not a single coach.

Oregon returns Dante Moore and keeps adding transfer quarterbacks like Dylan Raiola. Texas A&M returns Marcel Reed and already holds a 2027 pledge from Jayce Johnson. LSU has Sam Leavitt and 2027 commit Peyton Houston.

That is the trade a sophomore makes when he commits this early. He gets the pick of the board now, but he inherits whatever those depth charts look like in three years. Tabron cannot sign until December 2027, so the pledge stays flexible until then.