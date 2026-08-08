Five-Star Quarterback Makes Recruiting Announcement With Oregon, Texas A&M

The race to land quarterback Dante Moore's potential successor took a new turn for the Oregon Ducks.

One prominent five-star quarterback per 247Sports composite is scheduled to make his recruiting announcement on Aug. 15. And Duck fans will love this update Donald Tabron II provided one week before shutting his recruitment down.

Oregon Lands in Final Three for Donald Tabron II

Detroit Cass Tech's Donald Tabron II passes during the D Zone 7-on-7 Shootout football showcase on Saturday, July 18, 2026, at North Farmington High School. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tabron has finalized this trio per Rivals as the schools he's focusing on: LSU, Texas A&M and Oregon.

The latter rises as the lone Big Ten program to make the cut. Tabron previously landed offers from Ohio State and an in-state opportunity from Michigan but both clearly are no longer in the running. Tabron also was offered by UCLA, which is making a big push to land blue chip recruits under new head coach Bob Chesney but the Bruins have clearly fallen off.

As for Oregon, Tabron's decision shows the power of the relationships the Ducks have built with the 6-4, 200-pound talent. He's already taken two unofficial visits to Eugene and landed his official offer on May 7, 2025, per 247Sports, which also arrived during a time Will Stein served as offensive coordinator.

Even with Stein drifting off to Kentucky to take over the head coaching reins there, Oregon and coach Dan Lanning still showed to be proactive in staying in touch with Tabron. He's among the prominent Class of 2028 quarterbacks Oregon is pursuing alongside West Coast talent and four-star Josiah Boyd, who stars for Vista del Lago High in Moreno Valley, California.

Determining if Oregon is the Clear-Cut Favorite

Detroit Cass Tech QB Donald Tabron II (19) celebrates Corey Sadler Jr.’s (1) touchdown against Hudsonville in the second quarter during the MHSAA Division 1 football finals at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon still faces strong suitors for the quarterback who owns a 23-1 overall record and a state championship ring.

But of the final three, it's Texas A&M trending up according to On3 recruiting reporter Jaxson Callaway.

"Tabron first emerged as an early target under Collin Klein's tenure as offensive coordinator. But despite the changes on the coaching staff, with Holomon Wiggins taking over as the new play caller and Joey Lynch stepping in as quarterbacks coach, his importance to the program has remained unchanged," Callaway wrote, adding how there's "strong optimism" that the Aggies can get the deal done for Tabron.

On3's prediciton machine even hands Texas A&M a 92.7 percent chance to landing Tabron. So Oregon may need to have a contingency plan in place if Tabron chooses the Aggies or even LSU. Fortunately for the Ducks, there are plenty of options to choose from.

Who Else Oregon Can Pursue

Oregon Ducks' Peach Bowl uniforms | Bri Amaranthus / Oregon Ducks on SI

Oregon dished out offers to other prominent quarterbacks and not just limited to Tabron, or even Boyd.

Five-star Christopher Vargas ranks as the No. 1 prospect in Massachusetts and was considered "warm" on the Ducks in July per 247Sports. But the Ohio State Buckeyes landed the five-star on Aug. 8, leaving the Ducks with one less option to pivot to if Tabron commits elsewhere.

Oregon can even go after the younger brother of a recent first round selection: Graham Simpson, the sibling of new Los Angeles Rams quarterback Ty. This Simpson tossed eight touchdown passes in the state title game for Westview High in Tennessee. He's a four-star who makes a lot of on and off schedule throws, which should bode well for Oregon given its history of success with those type of passers.

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