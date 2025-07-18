Rising 2028 Michigan in-state quarterback target trains with Bryce Underwood
Donald Tabron II looks like the next great quarterback prospect to hail from the state of Michigan. The class of 2028 recruit has been touring the nation for 7-on-7 camps, and his talent at the tender age of 16 has been opening eyes and wowing experts. The young man is a student of the game and trains within some of the same camps and clubs as current Michigan freshman phenom Bryce Underwood. Here is what his Cass Tech High School head coach, Marvin Rushing, had to say about Tabron to On3's Ethan McDowell.
"“He’s cerebral, he has great arm talent, he stays even-keeled, he can manage the huddle. That’s the difference. When your kids believe in your quarterback, you’ve got a chance to be good, and we’ve got a pretty special quarterback."- Cass Tech HC Marvin Rushing
With the rise of Bryce Underwood and the appearance that Michigan is going to be committed to a less run-heavy offense, opening up the passing game, quarterbacks are showing more interest in Ann Arbor. Tabron looks like he is going to continue to rise up the recruiting and rankings, and in the words of some coaches around him, "Don is going to be special."
Getting in early on an In-state recruit like Tabron is critical. It is a huge advantage that the young man has the same people around him that Underwood did, and it cannot be overstated how important his relationship with Underwood is. Players often emulate their heroes, and Underwood, as the top recruit in the nation last year, is the hero of every Michigan high school football player.
