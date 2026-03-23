4,800-Yard QB Announces Commitment Timeline After Revealing Top 6 Schools

One of the better quarterback prospects in the country is set for what should be some consequential visits in the very near future as he nears a decision, after which he expects to announce his commitment.

Four-star Antioch (Tenn.) quarterback Andre Adams has already made important visits to four notable college football programs and some more visits are yet to come as he seeks to make his announcement in the coming weeks.

When will he announce?

That moment will come on April 11 , the quarterback prospect told Rivals.

Who is in contention?

Right now, it looks to be down to six schools that Adams is considering the strongest.

Kentucky and Mississippi State are the two SEC programs in the conversation for the quarterback, who says one of them has been pushing hard in his direction.

Kentucky head coach Will Stein is looking to make a good first impression and signing a player of Adams’ caliber would fit the bill to a class yet to score a quarterback pledge.

Oregon is also in play after Adams took a visit there, with the Ducks still seeking their first signal caller in a class that ranks 9th nationally with six overall commitments.

Deion Sanders and Colorado have also been prominent in Adams’ thinking, so far with one commitment in No. 74 cornerback Davon Dericho.

Coach Prime was said to be the first to offer Adams a scholarship , back in May 2024.

Two major insurgents in the mix

Virginia Tech and head coach James Franklin have been aggressive with their interest in the quarterback, he revealed.

“They’ve been on me hard. Coach Franklin came down, and we had a great talk. I like him a lot and I want to get up there,” Adams said of the Hokies’ new coach, via Rivals.

Florida State also made the cut in Adams’ final half dozen, and the quarterback is poised to meet with the program on March 30.

Mike Norvell remains on something of a hot seat , but his 2027 recruiting efforts thus far have resulted in a five-commitment class that ranks 16th in the country this spring.

Four of those five play on the defensive side of the ball, including three top 40 players at their respective positions, but the Seminoles are still seeking a quarterback to develop.

Where Adams ranks as a prospect

Adams has been considered one of the better quarterback recruits in the South and among the very best prospects from the Volunteer State in this cycle.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound signal caller is listed as the No. 15 quarterback in the nation and the No. 7 overall player from the state of Tennessee, according to an industry weighted average of the national recruiting services.

That average marks Adams as a consensus four star prospect and the No. 165 overall recruit in the country in 2027.

What he’s done on the field

Adams has proven very efficient and productive throwing the football over his last two varsity seasons at Antioch High School outside Nashville, Tenn.

Last year was his best output as a junior, covering 3,418 yards in the air while completing 71 percent of his pass attempts and averaging nearly 20 yards per pass and more than 310 yards per game.

Adams was responsible for 35 touchdowns in the air while averaging 3.2 touchdowns per game and had just one interception as a junior last fall.

He also rushed for 13 touchdowns while posting almost 9 yards per carry with 855 yards on the ground on 11 attempts.

The year before, Adams completed 63 percent of his pass attempts while averaging 13 yards per pass with 1,435 yards in the air with 12 touchdowns and 5 interceptions, according to MaxPreps.

In total, Adams has 4,853 yards passing while completing 67.6 percent of his throws with 47 touchdowns and 6 interceptions, averaging 297 yards per game.

(Rivals)