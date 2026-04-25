College Football Powerhouse Pulls Ahead in 5-Team Battle for Nation's No. 2 EDGE

A player considered one of the most elite defenders coming out of high school in the 2027 college football recruiting class has been busy taking some consequential visits as several programs remain in the picture for his future commitment.

Five-star Downingtown (Pa.) defensive end/edge rusher Abraham Sesay has narrowed his own attention to a reported five college football hopefuls, but one program is still clearly sticking out from the rest right now.

Who’s the favorite?

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“Notre Dame is starting to pull away for Abraham Sesay,” Rivals recruiting insider Steve Wiltfong said recently of the edge rusher’s current intentions.

That appears to have been the case for some time, as the prospect has visited with Marcus Freeman’s program and spoken very highly of its developmental success in recent years, as well as the appeal of tradition and the school’s academic standing.

“Notre Dame was the leader coming in, and they’re obviously still the leader coming out,” Wiltfong added of the Fighting Irish’s prestigious position in Sesay’s thinking.

Four of Notre Dame’s nine 2027 commitments play on defense, with some impressive gains like No. 7 cornerback Xavier Hasan and No. 12 corner Ace Alston highlight what remains a top 10 national recruiting class.

But some SEC contenders are still making a push

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One notable school trying to push ahead of the Irish for Sesay is LSU, as first year head coach Lane Kiffin has been looking to make inroads with the defensive prospect.

Kiffin’s program jumped into the top 10 of the national recruiting rankings this month after flipping wide receiver Ah’Mari Stevens from Miami and earning a pledge from No. 5 ATH Braylon Calais.

LSU is also in the picture for five-star linebacker Kaden Henderson, the player currently considered the No. 1 ranked at his position nationally in the 2027 class, representing another major step in the program’s efforts to attract blue chip defenders.

South Carolina is also among the five schools under consideration for Sesay, sitting outside the top 50 with two commitments, including No. 12 safety Jernard Albright and No. 46 quarterback Jerry Meyer.

Two ACC schools in play

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Florida State is in the picture for Sesay, boasting a 29th ranked recruiting class heavy on defensive prospects, including No. 35 edge rusher Anthony Cavallaro, top 15 safety Mekhi Williams, and top 30 linebacker Gregory Batson.

Sesay remains a major target for Mike Norvell’s program, making him a major target as they push harder to bring on an impact player at the edge rusher position.

Also getting Sesay’s attention is Duke, which is poised to meet with the edge rusher in the month of June, and hoping to build on the relationship they’ve been working to cultivate with him.

Among the very best edge rushers in America

Abraham Sesay

Sesay has the basket of skills that coaches want in modern edge rushers, standing at 6-foot-5 with Power Four caliber length and athleticism, boasting a quick first step and the outside speed to shrink pockets and consistently pressure quarterbacks.

Sesay is currently listed as the No. 2 edge rusher in the country and the third best football prospect from Pennsylvania at any position, according to an industry weighted average of the national recruiting services.

That average marks him as a five-star prospect and the No. 31 overall player in America.