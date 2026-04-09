SEC Powerhouses Trying to Flip Nation's No. 9 WR Recruit from Big 12 Champion

One of the nation’s top high school wide receivers has already given his commitment to the best team in the Big 12, but that hasn’t stopped an insurgent SEC hopeful from making a move and trying to flip him to their side.

Four-star Humble (Tex.) Summer Creek wide receiver Benny Easter, Jr. is currently on the books as a Texas Tech commitment in 2027, but the reigning conference champions still may have some work to do to keep him there.

Who’s trying to flip him?

That would be Texas , which hosted Easter on a personal visit in Austin in the past couple of days in an effort to lure him away from the in-state Red Raiders.

Not that the Longhorns are struggling for wide receiver talent, currently boasting No. 2 nationally ranked target Easton Royal to their 2027 haul.

But with Royal still looking at other prospective programs, Texas is making sure to cover its bets at the position and are looking to make a play on the Texas Tech pledge, too.

Texas also gave an offer to five star, No. 1 nationally ranked wide receiver Monshun Sales in recent days, although he is currently favored to sign with Alabama.

Other schools could be in play for Easter?

Easter is poised to meet with other SEC programs and a Big Ten blue blood soon, too.

LSU, Alabama, and Ole Miss are all in the picture and have been making their own respective pushes to lure him away from the Red Raiders.

Easter will see LSU personally on April 17, while Ole Miss will host him on June 5 and Alabama on June 19, according to Rivals.

Ohio State will meet with Easter on May 29.

A key piece in Joey McGuire’s puzzle

Texas Tech sits as the fourth best recruiting class in the 2027 cycle, according to a national average of team standings, and Easter is pivotal to that group’s standing.

The wide receiver is considered the third highest ranked prospect in the class, behind No. 2 quarterback Kavian Bryant and consensus No. 1 ranked defensive lineman Jalen Brewster.

One of the very best WR recruits in 2027

Easter has long been considered one of the most promising wide receiver prospects by analysts surveying the 2027 recruiting class.

The industry weighted national recruiting average places Easter as the No. 9 ranked wide receiver in the nation and the No. 9 overall prospect from the state of Texas.

He also remains one of the top 50 recruits nationally at any position, emerging as the No. 47 player in the 2027 cycle anywhere on the field.

A proven on-field contributor

Easter has been a notable skill weapon on the field during his varsity career.

The star wideout brought in 89 passes while covering 1,309 yards receiving and scored 19 total touchdowns during his most recent 2025 campaign.

Averaging nearly 15 yards per reception, Easter helped Summer Creek to a 12-2 record.