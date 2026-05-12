College Football Recruiting Rankings Change After 2 Top Commitments

The competition to reel in the best prospects in the 2027 college football recruiting cycle is tightening in May of the 2026 offseason.

With summer and official visits on the horizon, the prospects are beginning to commit at a more frequent pace. Even though a large portion of the class is uncommitted, several programs around the country are beginning to stockpile top-tier talent in their 2027 classes.

One program that has surged on the recruiting trail over the last few weeks is Miami. The Hurricanes already made one splash when they added four-star running back Ty Keys to their 2027 recruiting class at the beginning of May, but the class has strengthened even more in the last few days.

The first of Miami's two commitments over the weekend came from four-star defensive lineman Ezekiel Ayangbile on Friday.

Coming off a season in which he logged 50 tackles, eight tackles for loss and a trio of sacks for Langham Creek High School in Houston, Texas, the 6-foot-2, 260-pounder ranks as the No. 21 defensive lineman, No. 25 prospect in Texas and No. 179 overall prospect in the class of 2027, per Rivals.

On Saturday, five-star cornerback Donte Wright flipped to the Hurricanes after keeping a commitment to Georgia for almost an entire year.

Wright ranks as the No. 2 cornerback, No. 1 prospect in California and No. 8 overall prospect in the class of 2027 on Rivals after three seasons of varsity football with Long Beach Polytechnic High School.

The addition of two coveted prospects in one weekend has awarded Miami's 2027 class a boost in rankings on one recruiting service. Rivals' Industry team recruiting rankings now slot the Hurricanes with the No. 5 overall class in the 2027 cycle, a seven-spot climb from where they previously ranked.

Who lies ahead of Miami in Rivals' updated rankings?

Oregon outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei, right, strips the ball from Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas A&M holds the No. 1 overall spot in Rivals' Industry team recruiting rankings with its 13-man class. The Aggies have already added four five-star prospects to their 2027 class, but offensive tackle Kennedy Brown is the only one they have recruited to their cause within state borders. Safety Kamarui Dorsey, defensive end Zyron Forstall and cornerback Raylaun Henry are all out-of-state commits.

The second spot in Rivals' rankings belongs to Texas Tech. While all but one of the Red Raiders' nine commits rank as four-star prospects or higher, the pledge of defensive lineman and consensus No. 1 overall prospect Jalen Brewster is propping up the class. Defensive end Anthony Sweeney is the other five-star currently committed to Texas Tech.

A 21-man class assembled before the meat of official visit season is a likely reason for Oklahoma sitting at No. 3 in Rivals' rankings. 11 of the Sooners' current 21 commitments are from four-star prospects, and they kept five-star offensive tackles Cooper Hackett and Kaeden Penny within state borders.

USC is the only other program outranking Miami according to Rivals. The addition of coveted in-state talent has helped bolster USC's 2027 class.

Five-star safety Honor Fa'alave-Johnson is the cornerstone of the Trojans' 2027 recruiting class, and five of their six four-star commits are originally from the state of California.