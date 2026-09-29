College Football's No. 1 WR Easton Royal Shares Major Update Amid LSU, Florida Flip Buzz

The only thing harder than getting a top college football recruit is keeping a college football recruit, and top 2027 WR target Easton Royal has proven to already be a tough man for the University of Texas to keep committed. Royal picked the Longhorns in November 2025, but he's taken four official visits, had a long flirtation with LSU and new coach Lane Kiffin, but another SEC school seems to be gaining momentum in attempting to flip Royal to their roster.

Royal's Hottest Potential Destination

After a weekend visit to Florida (where he took an official visit earlier), Easton Royal told Rivals recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman that he could "100 percent" see himself playing at Florida. Royal further advised Spiegelman "I'm very close to a decision." That certainly suggests a recruit who views the ten months that he has been "committed" as something of a period of transition.

NEW: Texas Five-Star Plus+ WR commit Easton Royal tells @samspiegs he can "100-percent" see himself playing at Florida after visiting this weekend🐊👀



“I’m very close to a decision.”



Read: https://t.co/X2u7W62SZt pic.twitter.com/wqGxRyIEmg — Rivals (@Rivals) September 27, 2026

Royal's Recruitment

Florida coach Jon Sumrall is making a significant push for Royal's services. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Royal is a five-star recruit with all three of the major recruiting service rankings. Both Rivals and ESPN have him ranked as the top wide receiver in the 2027 class, with 247sports ranking him second the position behind Clemson recruit Jamarin Simmons. Rivals ranks Royal as the No. 3 overall player in the national class, with their industry rankings projecting him as No. 5 overall.

Royal, who is from Louisiana, had been rumored over the summer to be potentially flipping to Lane Kiffin and the Tigers. But with Florida coming on strong, Texas has plenty of competition for one of the top playmakers in the nation.

While Royal committed to Texas after an unofficial visit in 2025, he still has taken four official vists in 2026, with visits going to the three schools discussed above as well as to Ole Miss. Of course, Florida's impressive statement for Royal came at the expense of Ole Miss in the 52-28 thumping. While Royal has an official visit remaining, there's no indication of another potential destination, although he has previously taken unofficial visits to Miami and Ohio State.

Money Matters?

After Tennessee running back recruit David Gabriel Georges reportedly signed a three-year, $6 million NIL deal with the Vols, it's fair to wonder whether Royal isn't playing the market for a top wide receiver prospect. After all, if a top running back is worth $2 million, how much more would a top wide receiver command in an all-SEC recruiting battle?