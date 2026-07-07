Elite 4-Star WR Rejects Two College Football Programs in Major Announcement

Almost nine months after reneging on his previous commitment, four-star wide receiver Khalil Taylor has reached his new decision.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder committed to Nebraska on Monday, choosing the Cornhuskers over Penn State and Colorado.

Where does Taylor rank among 2027 wide receivers?

Taylor is the No. 17 wide receiver, No. 4 prospect in Pennsylvania and No. 90 overall prospect in the class of 2027, per Rivals' industry rankings.

Following his sophomore season, Taylor transferred from Seton LaSalle Catholic High School to Pine-Richland High School. At wide receiver, Taylor combined for 84 catches for 1,503 yards and 38 touchdowns in the last two seasons.

Defensively, Taylor finished his junior season with 22 tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack, four pass breakups and three interceptions. He is also a capable return specialist; Taylor combined for five kickoff return touchdowns the last two seasons and ran back three punts for scores in 2025.

Andrew Ivins of 247Sports said that Taylor "got looks both inside and outside as a junior" and described him as "quick to capitalize on run-after-catch opportunities, but has a better-than-expected win rate in contested-catch situations with his jump-timing and ball skills" in a scouting report from June.

Impact of Taylor's decision on Nebraska's 2027 recruiting class

Nebraska's head coach Matt Rhule looks on from the sideline during the second quarter in the game against Michigan State on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Taylor marks the sixth blue-chip commitment in Nebraska's 2027 recruiting class. Offensively, the Cornhuskers previously reeled in four-star prospects at quarterback, interior offensive line and offensive tackle.

If Taylor maintains his commitment to the Cornhuskers through the early signing period, he would mark Nebraska's first blue-chip signee at wide receiver in two high school recruiting cycles. Before Taylor's decision, Nebraska held commitments from a pair of three-stars in Tay Ellis and Justyn Lindsay at wide receiver.

Impact of Taylor's decision on Penn State and Colorado

Dec 8, 2025; University Park, PA, USA; Matt Campbell, left, and Penn State University athletic director Pat Kraft, right, pose for a photo after Matt Campbell is announced as the Penn State Nittany Lions new head coach during a press conference at the Beaver Stadium Press Room. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taylor was committed to Penn State for almost seven months before the Nittany Lions parted ways with James Franklin. Even after Penn State hired Matt Campbell, Taylor visited on four different occasions.

The good news for Penn State is that it already holds a blue-chip wide receiver commitment in its 2027 class. Landon Blum, the No. 37 wide receiver, joined the Nittany Lions' class back on April 4, but Taylor would have outranked him by 20 slots.

Taylor also could have been Colorado's highest-rated wide receiver commit, but the Buffaloes have stacked more talent at the position than Penn State.

Just over a month after his decommitment from South Carolina, Colorado added four-star wide receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray to its class on May 25. The Buffaloes picked up an additional wide receiver prospect in three-star Ryan Ferdinand on June 26.