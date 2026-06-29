Elite 4-Star WR Snubs Three Major College Football Programs in Recruitment Update

A new prospect in the 2027 college football recruiting cycle came off the board at wide receiver on Saturday.

Four-star Alvin Mosley announced his commitment to Ole Miss, choosing the Rebels over Arkansas, Texas and Houston. The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder from Rosharon, Texas, held over 20 scholarship offers from Power Four programs prior to his commitment.

A look into Mosley's recruiting profile

Rivals considers Mosley the No. 26 wide receiver, No. 24 prospect in Texas and No. 177 overall prospect in its industry rankings of the class of 2027. Mosley's versatility both on the gridiron and in other sports made him an intriguing prospect in the cycle.

As a wide receiver, Mosley caught a combined 119 passes for 1,963 yards and 31 touchdowns over each of the last two seasons. The bulk of Mosley's work in the run game came in 2025, but he ran for a combined 193 yards and seven touchdowns on 23 carries.

Mosley also completed a 67-yard touchdown pass and ran back three punt returns for scores in 2025.

In addition to the gridiron, Mosley stars on the hardwood. He has averaged double figures scoring at Fort Bend Crawford High School each of the past two seasons and even holds several Division I basketball offers, per 247Sports.

247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks described Mosley as a "rugged, productive outside receiver who makes plays downfield and in the quick passing game" and "capable of working all levels, but thrives on shot plays that require body control and aerial adjustments, as well as run-after-catch touches near the line of scrimmage" in a scouting report from earlier in June.

Impact of Mosley's commitment on Ole Miss

Mosley's decision is the latest in a line of blue-chip commitments to round out June for the Rebels. Defensive linemen Mitchell Turner and Ben'Jarvius Shumaker, offensive tackle Antonio Berry, and Mosley have all committed (and in one case, re-committed) to Ole Miss since June 23.

Mosley is now one of two blue-chip wide receiver prospects committed to Ole Miss' 2027 class. Miguel Whitley, the No. 34 wide receiver in the class, committed to the Rebels on May 31.

Impact of Mosley's decision on his other finalists

Nov 22, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson (7) passes the ball during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Texas was the only in-state SEC program listed among Mosley's finalists, but the Longhorns are doing just fine with commitments from five-star Easton Royal, four-star Briceson Thrower and three-star Kyron Brown at wide receiver.

However, there is an ongoing push from a pair of SEC programs to flip Royal away from Texas.

Mosley's commitment to Ole Miss hurts more for Houston, given his close proximity to the Cougars. Houston holds commitments from three-star wide receivers Marcus Watson and Mo Poko, so Mosley could have been its first blue-chip commit at the position this cycle.

Arkansas was the other SEC program Mosley listed in his finalists. The Razorbacks currently hold commitments from two wide receivers, one of whom is a four-star prospect in Jabari Watkins.