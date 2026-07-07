3 College Football Powers Stacking Elite Wide Receiver Recruits in the 2027 Class

The wide receiver position in the 2027 recruiting cycle is nearly locked up. Of the 55 blue-chip prospects at the position per the Rivals Industry Ranking, all but one are already committed as of early July. The programs that loaded up early are sitting in a strong position heading into the fall.

Three programs stand out among several highlighted by Rivals earlier this week for stacking serious pass-catching talent in this class. Florida, Oregon and Texas A&M have each secured multiple four-star or five-star receivers, giving all three a loaded foundation on the perimeter.

These receiver hauls are among the best in the country and could shape the way all three programs compete over the next several years.

Jon Sumrall building Florida's receiver room with in-state talent

First-year head coach Jon Sumrall has made an immediate impact on the recruiting trail.

The Gators hold commitments from three four-star in-state receivers in Elias Pearl (No. 95 nationally, No. 19 WR), Tramond Collins (No. 131 nationally, No. 21 WR) and Anthony Jennings (No. 300 nationally, No. 46 WR).

Pearl was the biggest win. The Port Charlotte product chose Florida over Georgia and Ole Miss in May, giving Sumrall a top-100 prospect. Collins initially pledged to the Gators under Billy Napier, backed off his commitment amid the coaching change and then returned to the fold in March.

Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall during the press conference at the Heavener Football Training Center at the University of Florida. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He recruits me hard, and he tells and shows me how much they need me to be a part of their team," Collins told On3 about Sumrall.

Jennings rounds out the trio. The Fort Lauderdale speedster posted 34 catches for 823 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior and ran a 4.32-second 40-yard dash. He chose UF over Miami in April. All three are homegrown, and that in-state dominance has been central to Sumrall's approach as his class sits inside the top 10 nationally.

Oregon's five-star receiver haul under Dan Lanning

Dan Lanning and receivers coach Ross Douglas assembled what might be the most impressive receiver tandem in the entire cycle. Five-star Xavier Sabb (No. 32 nationally, No. 5 WR) committed on July 3, choosing the Ducks over LSU, Tennessee and UCLA.

Four-star Dakota Guerrant (No. 42 nationally, No. 7 WR) had already pledged on June 16 after picking Oregon over Michigan.

"I feel like that's the best chance I can get to win a national championship," Sabb said during his commitment on the Rivals YouTube channel.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks with members of the media after spring camp. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 6-1, 195-pound Glassboro, New Jersey, product earned Gatorade Player of the Year honors in his home state after catching 59 passes for 897 yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior. His older brothers Keon and Amari both play at Alabama, but Sabb chose to forge his own path.

Guerrant brings similar production with 58 catches for 1,100 yards out of Harper Woods, Michigan. Douglas recruited both, continuing a streak of Oregon landing a five-star receiver in five consecutive recruiting cycles.

Texas A&M's receiver depth in the No. 1 class

Texas A&M holds the top overall class in 2027, and head coach Mike Elko made sure the receiver position kept pace. The Aggies secured four-star Eric McFarland (No. 37 nationally, No. 6 WR) in late June when the IMG Academy product chose College Station over Florida and Georgia.

McFarland stands 5-8 and 180 pounds, undersized by traditional standards, but his production tells a different story. He posted 65 catches for 1,169 yards and 19 touchdowns over the past two seasons at IMG.

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko pregame against the UTSA Roadrunners at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Four-star Jaden Upshaw (No. 55 nationally, No. 10 WR) committed in April, giving the Aggies two top-10 receivers at the position in one class.

Three-star Damani Warren and three-star Trey Haddad add depth, giving offensive coordinator Mike Bobo four receiver commits total.