Elite 5-Star EDGE Ranked As No. 1 Big Ten Commitment in 2027 Recruiting Cycle

Five-star defensive end DJ Jacobs was one of the most sought-after prospects in the class of 2027 before his commitment to Ohio State.

Per Rivals' industry rankings, the 6-foot-5, 235-pounder from Roswell, Georgia, is both the No. 1 defensive end, No. 1 prospect in Georgia and No. 4 overall prospect in the 2027 recruiting cycle.

Cumulatively, Jacobs registered 295 tackles, 73 tackles for loss, 34 sacks, four forced fumbles and a pair of fumble recoveries in his previous three seasons at Blessed Trinity Catholic High School. He participated in both the Under Armour All-America Game and Polynesian Bowl following his junior season.

Andrew Ivins of 247Sports noted Jacobs "can shoot right past protection with his quick-twitch athleticism and impressive snap anticipation" and that he "fills holes on the inside with a flat back and will release for tackles near his gap" in a scouting report from December.

Jacobs received more recognition on Tuesday when Rivals unveiled its list of the 10 highest-rated commits to Big Ten schools in the class of 2027. Of the six five-star prospects committed to Big Ten programs, Rivals ranked Jacobs the highest.

Who did Ohio State beat out in its recruitment of Jacobs?

Georgia coach Kirby Smart arrives with the team before the start of the G-Day spring football game in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 13, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Georgia fought Ohio State the hardest for Jacobs' commitment.

The Bulldogs are in close proximity to Jacobs and hosted him on many visits as a result. In addition to his status as an in-state priority, the Bulldogs have a legacy tie to Jacobs; his father, David Jacobs, played defensive line at Georgia from 1999-2002.

Notre Dame was the other program Jacobs visited multiple times in his recruitment. The Fighting Irish currently boast the No. 2 class in the 2027 cycle, including a commitment from five-star defensive end Abraham Sesay.

Ohio State is one of three Big Ten programs with two five-star commitments

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, right, and USC head coach Lincoln Riley shake hands postgame as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In addition to Jacobs, Ohio State holds a commitment from in-state wide receiver prospect Jamier Brown, the third-highest rated player on Rivals' top 10.

If Brown stays committed to the Buckeyes, 2027 will mark the ninth-consecutive recruiting cycle that Ohio State has signed a five-star wide receiver.

USC holds commitments from the second and fourth-highest rated prospects on Rivals' rankings. In-state defensive back Honor Fa'alave-Johnson committed to the Trojans back on March 14, and defensive end Mekai Brown announced his decision on April 17.

The other two five-star prospects in Rivals' rankings are both committed to Oregon. The first of those commitments came from defensive end Rashad Streets on April 3, prior to the official visit period. Two weeks after taking an official visit to Oregon, wide receiver Xavier Sabb committed to the Ducks on July 3.