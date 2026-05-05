Elite 5-Star WR Claims No. 1 Spot Among SEC Commits in College Football

The SEC's recruiting dominance in the 2027 cycle is already on full display, and the numbers back it up.

According to the recently updated Rivals300, 11 of 18 five-star prospects currently committed have pledged to Power Four programs, and seven of those belong to SEC schools. Texas, Oklahoma, Florida, Georgia, and Texas A&M have each landed at least one five-star pledge.

Sitting at the very top of that SEC commit list is five-star wide receiver Easton Royal of Brother Martin High School in New Orleans. Royal climbed to No. 4 overall in the updated Rivals300, locking in as the top-ranked wide receiver in the entire 2027 class.

Royal committed to the Longhorns in November, choosing Texas over LSU, Oregon, and Ole Miss. His decision, announced on social media, was characteristically direct. "Why not Texas?!!" Royal wrote.

What makes Easton Royal the top SEC commit

At 5-foot-11, 185 pounds, Royal is not a prototypical size prospect, but his production and athleticism have more than filled in those gaps. As a junior, he surpassed 2,000 all-purpose yards with 29 touchdowns, earning Louisiana 5A Offensive MVP honors and first-team all-state recognition.

The speed element is what separates him from most receivers in any cycle. At an Under Armour All-Star event, Royal won the fastest man competition with an unofficial 4.29-second effort in the 40-yard dash. That speed shows up repeatedly on film, and evaluators have taken notice.

247Sports national analyst Gabe Brooks described him as a "dynamic vertical playmaker" who "varies speeds but consistently plays with urgency to maximize acceleration and explosion."

His connection to the Texas staff was a driving force behind his commitment. "Coach Jackson has shown me how he develops his guys, and he and Coach Sark love speedy guys like me," Royal said. "All of the receivers that come through Texas are insanely fast guys."

How serious is the flip pressure on Royal

Texas may have Royal's pledge, but holding it is another matter entirely. LSU has been the most aggressive program pursuing a flip, hosting him on campus twice in one month, including a visit with his mother to meet the Tigers' coaching staff. Royal's first official visit to LSU is scheduled for May 29.

Florida, Ole Miss, and Tennessee are also actively involved, making this one of the more contested recruitments in the 2027 cycle. Royal has been transparent about his process throughout.

"I won't cut relationships off, and I will take visits, but Texas is the school that feels right for me," he told Rivals reporter Chad Simmons.

That measured honesty is worth noting. A prospect who says exactly where things stand is telling you something real, and right now, the Longhorns still hold the edge. Texas has strategically positioned itself to host Royal on his final official visit of the summer, a calculated move as they look to hold onto their top pledge.