5-Star Texas Longhorns Commit Easton Royal Is Finally Getting the Praise He Deserves

The Texas Longhorns 2027 recruiting class just got a major boost, at least on paper.

Five-star wide receiver Easton Royal, Texas’ top commit in the cycle, has moved up in the updated Rivals rankings, climbing to the No. 4 overall prospect in the country and solidifying his status as the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2027 class.

Royal committed to Texas in November 2025, immediately elevating the outlook of the Longhorns’ class. His rise in the rankings further reinforces his status as the centerpiece of Texas’ 2027 haul.

Royal remains a premium, yet heavily pursued prospect

🚨NEW🚨 Texas WR commit Easton Royal ranks No. 4 and five-stars in the updated 2027 Rivals300🤘https://t.co/lDEKUJ8pUr pic.twitter.com/7BTo5mPHBT — Rivals (@Rivals) April 20, 2026

Royal, a standout from Brother Martin High School in New Orleans, has quickly become one of the most dynamic playmakers in the country.

At 5-foot-11, 185 pounds, Royal pairs elite speed with explosive playmaking ability. On the track, he recently posted a personal-best 10.18 in the 100 meters and a 21.38 in the 200.

Royal is a big-play threat anytime he touches the ball, whether downfield or in space. His ability to create separation, combined with his burst and agility, makes him one of the most dangerous weapons in the 2027 class. And the production clearly backs it up.

As a junior, Royal totaled more than 2,000 all-purpose yards and 29 touchdowns, earning Louisiana 5A Offensive MVP honors and first-team all-state recognition. He has continued to develop as a route runner while maintaining his big-play ability, giving him one of the highest ceilings in the class.

Royal chose the Longhorns over a long list of major programs, earning offers from Ole Miss, LSU, Georgia, Texas, Tennessee, Michigan, Ohio State, and Florida. But his recruitment is far from over.

Several SEC programs — including LSU, Tennessee, Florida, and Ole Miss — continue to push for the five-star receiver, setting up what could be one of the most competitive recruiting battles in the 2027 cycle.

Royal has multiple official visits scheduled this summer, with Texas set to host him last — a strategic advantage as the Longhorns look to hold onto their top pledge.

The stakes are high. With current Texas receivers like Cam Coleman, Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley V potentially heading to the NFL after the 2026 season, Royal represents a key piece in maintaining continuity at the position.

For now, though, Texas holds the commitment of one of the most electric players in the country and a prospect who continues to rise with every update.

If the Longhorns can hold on, they’ll have a potential game-changer waiting in the wings.

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