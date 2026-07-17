Elite Ohio State Commit Becomes No. 1 EDGE in Updated Recruiting Rankings

The recruiting rankings that will dictate how many view the 2027 class have been revealed by the insiders over at Rivals

As expected, there were some shakeups throughout the class, as a handful of players earned a fifth star, and some even lost theirs. However, when it comes to the Ohio State Buckeyes, they seem to be one of the few cases of the rich getting richer.

Ohio State's top pass rusher moves up

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Buckeyes are never hurting for top-ranked recruits by any means, and five-star David Jacobs certainly didn't ascend from too far down, but he was at one point ranked as the No. 3 EDGE in the country.

Following the latest recruiting ranking updates, the Roswell (GA) product now ranks as the the No. 4 player in the country, No. 1 player in the state of Georgia and as the No. 1 EDGE in all of the land.

Top edge rushers in the updated Rivals300 rankings😤https://t.co/iOjRcVJHAe pic.twitter.com/zQCwtmAI2P — Rivals (@Rivals) July 16, 2026

He now ranks ahead of fellow five-stars Abraham Sesay who is slated to go to Notre Dame, and Mekai Brown who has pledged to USC.

Jacobs is one of the most sought-after recruits in the country, with nearly 40 offers to his name. Despite having the likes of Texas, Alabama, Georgia, LSU, and Miami after him, Jacobs hasn't taken a visit to another program since he announced his commitment in December.

What is Ohio State getting in Jacobs?

At 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds, Jacobs appears to have a college-ready frame that he can strengthen once he gets to the next level. This past season saw him ne named a MaxPreps All-American, as he finished his junior campaign with 102 tackles, 24 tackles for a loss, 16 sacks and 2 FF in 11 games played.

His strong play saw him get a nod to play in both the Under Armour All-America Game and the Polynesian Bowl.

Aside from already putting together an impressive resume of his own, Jacobs comes from a family filled with football talent. His father was a defensive lineman at the University of Georgia from 1999-02, while his younger brother is already ranked as a four-star EDGE in the 2028 recruiting class with offers from programs such as Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Oregon and Ohio State.

Considering Ohio State has a history of putting pass rushers into the NFL, it's hard to imagine that another program could swoop in to flip him unless they offered a much larger NIL package. Something that doesn't seem likely considering how rare it is for the Buckeyes to be outbid.