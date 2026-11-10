Miami Dethrones Texas A&M for No. 1 Spot in Updated 2027 Recruiting Rankings

Miami has overtaken Texas A&M for the No. 1 spot in the 2027 Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings, giving coach Mario Cristobal the top class in the country less than a month before the early signing period opens in December.

The Hurricanes sit at 93.359 in Rivals’ Nov. 10 update, edging the Aggies’ 93.321 by less than four hundredths of a point after five-star offensive tackle Mark Matthews pulled his pledge from Texas A&M on Sunday and committed to Georgia on Monday.

How did Miami pass Texas A&M?

Miami Hurricanes mascot Sebastian the Ibis leads the team onto the field | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas A&M held the top spot for most of the cycle, and Matthews was its centerpiece. The St. Thomas Aquinas standout picked the Aggies over Miami, LSU and Georgia on May 15, and Rivals ranks him as the No. 2 overall prospect and No. 1 offensive tackle in the class.

Miami stayed in close contact with the Fort Lauderdale lineman after finishing as his runner-up in May, but Georgia coach Kirby Smart closed the deal within 24 hours. The Hurricanes moved to No. 1 anyway because Texas A&M’s score fell when its five-star count dropped from five to three.

Miami also added a major piece of its own last week. Brysen Wright, the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2028 class, committed on Nov. 5 and reclassified to 2027, choosing the Hurricanes over Florida and Texas.

“It’s like a family,” Wright said. “They bond so well. The coaches do a great job of communicating and reaching out. I have a great relationship with them as well as the players on the team.”

Miami’s five-star haul leads the nation

Columbus athlete and Miami commit A'mir Sears with former University of Miami star and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jacksonville Mandarin receiver gave Miami five five-star commits, the most of any program. He joins two-way star A’mir Sears of Miami Columbus, edge rusher Jaiden Bryant of Irmo (S.C.), cornerback Donte Wright of Long Beach (Calif.) Poly and wide receiver Nick Lennear of Miami Carol City.

Sears also reclassified from 2028 before committing in July. “The bond I have with [Miami’s] coaching staff is special,” Sears said after his announcement. Bryant flipped from LSU in August.

Eighteen of Miami’s 21 commits are four- or five-star prospects, and its 92.47 average rating is the best among the top three classes.

The rankings bump arrived days after Miami’s 31-24 loss at Notre Dame ended an 8-0 start. Cristobal led the Hurricanes to the national title game last season, and this class gives him a shot at his first No. 1 finish at Miami.

What’s next for Texas A&M?

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko speaks with a member of his coaching staff during a time-out | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matthews’ decision came one day after a Texas A&M 9 vs. South Carolina 17 result, the Aggies’ fifth loss in seven games. Texas A&M coach Mike Elko still holds 23 commits, including five-star interior lineman Kennedy Brown and four-star tackles Kaeden Scott and DeMarrion Johnson.

The Aggies may not be done losing pieces, though. Four-star edge rusher Frederick Ards took an unofficial visit to Florida and has emerged as a South Carolina flip target.

Georgia climbed to No. 10 after landing Matthews, who joins five-stars Kemon Spell and Jaxon Dollar. Rivals Director of Scouting Charles Power said Matthews “could be the top offensive tackle prospect from the Sunshine State since Tunsil.”

Notre Dame sits third at 93.059 with a nation-high 19 blue-chip commits, so Miami, Texas A&M and the Irish are separated by three-tenths of a point heading into the early signing period next month.