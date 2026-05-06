Three SEC Giants Intensify Push for Highly Touted 4-Star WR Miguel Whitley

The race to recruit the premier prospects in the class of 2027 is growing tight in May of the 2026 college football offseason.

The 2027 prospects have been announcing their college commitments for over a year, but they are beginning to commit more frequently with summer on the horizon. A sizable portion of the prospects are working toward a decision by paring their lists of schools down and scheduling official visits for the summer.

One of the top uncommitted prospects in the cycle is four-star wide receiver Miguel Whitley. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound prospect from New Orleans, Louisiana, ranks as the No. 29 wide receiver, No. 7 prospect in Louisiana and No. 202 overall prospect in the class of 2027, per Rivals.

In his junior season at St. Augustine High School, Whitley caught 40 passes for 671 yards and 12 touchdowns. Whitley is also a member of St. Augustine's track and field team, participating in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash and long jump.

While Whitley remains uncommitted, contenders to receive his commitment have begun to emerge. Sam Spiegelman of Rivals reported on Wednesday that three SEC programs are making the strongest push for Whitley.

Arkansas

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Ryan Silverfield talks to his team after the spring game at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

The Razorbacks offered Whitley his scholarship in June of 2025, roughly three months before they parted ways with head coach Sam Pittman. When Whitley trimmed his list of schools to five in January, Spiegelman reported that Arkansas was still in consideration despite sitting outside the top five.

Arkansas signed four wide receivers in its 42-man transfer haul and signed three-stars Blair Irvin III and Jude Hall in the 2026 recruiting class. Three-star Darion Moseley is Arkansas's only current wide receiver commit in the 2027 cycle.

Ole Miss

The Rebels offered Whitley his scholarship all the way back in September of 2024, becoming one of the first four programs to offer him. Whitley has maintained interest in Ole Miss despite Lane Kiffin's departure, unofficially visiting for a practice in April and scheduling an official visit for May 29.

Ole Miss is still searching for its first wide receiver commit in the 2027 recruiting cycle. The Rebels heavily utilized the portal for wide receiver talent in January, and they signed four-star freshman Jase Mathews in the 2026 recruiting cycle.

LSU

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin looks on prior to the game against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Tigers offered Whitley his scholarship in June of 2025, just over four months before they parted ways with head coach Brian Kelly. Despite the change from Kelly to Lane Kiffin as head coach, LSU's close proximity to Whitley makes it an intriguing choice.

Kiffin has managed to recruit a highly rated pass catcher to his cause within the last few weeks. Ah'Mari Stevens flipped his commitment from Miami to the Tigers on April 17, and No. 1 tight end prospect Ahmad Hudson committed to LSU over Nebraska on Sunday.