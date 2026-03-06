Nation's No. 3 College Football DL Recruit Schedules Four Official Visits

Official visits remain one of the major barometers of college recruiting. While players can take unofficial visits on their own time and dime, the five allotted official visits make a solid statement of a recruit's interest. Sure, recruits sometimes pick a school they don't officially visit-- but not usually.

A climbing four-star defensive lineman recruit is trying to settle his recruitment heading into the summer months. Defensive line standout Kasi Currie of California has chosen four of his official visit targets, which should provide a good read on the state of his recruitment.

Currie's Recruiting Rise

Currie made a big jump and is the national No. 38 player on the Rivals300. That places him third among defensive linemen. 247sports has him No. 26 overall and the second-ranked defensive lineman in the nation. The 6'4", 315-pound lane clogger from Sierra Canyon High in California has a physique and physicality that are attracting attention from the best programs in the nation. Currie's list may provide some significant clues about his recruitment.

Currie's Official Visit Hosts

🚨NEWS🚨 Elite DL Kasi Currie has locked in official visits to Ohio State, Texas, Oregon and Cal, @GregBiggins reports✈️



Currie is the No. 3 DL in the Rivals300.



Read: https://t.co/5qG8jH7XbH pic.twitter.com/CGYj9F76oo — Rivals (@Rivals) March 5, 2026

Ohio State nabbed the first official visit from Currie, slated for May 29th. The Buckeyes have placed many defenders in the NFL and obviously represent one of the nationally elite programs-- if a long haul from Currie's California roots.

The second visit has been nabbed by Texas, currently a front-runner for Currie in the Rivals expert predictions. Currie took an unofficial visit to Texas in January and is slated to return again next week ahead of his official visit on June 5. The chance to play for a top program in the SEC could be a drawing card for Texas.

Currie's other two official visits are slated to be close to home. Oregon will host him on June 12th, with California and new coach Tosh Lupoi slated for the final visit on June 16th. Either choice would represent staying closer to home, with Oregon the established national brand and Cal the up-and-coming team looking to build.

One name that is somewhat surprising as an absence is USC. The Trojans are a solid second in Rivals' expert projections. Perhaps the school's location about 30 miles from Currie's hometown means that he'll check the Trojans out on his own, as he already has with at least three unofficial visits, two in 2024 and one in 2025.

Of course, Currie has held one official visit in reserve. That could be the Trojans or one of the many programs who are showing interest following Currie's recent rise in the recruiting rankings. He can't sign until November, so there could be plenty left to go in Currie's recruitment battle.