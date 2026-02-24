Four-Star Defensive Lineman Kasi Currie Makes Oregon Ducks Recruiting Update

EUGENE – Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning could be on his way to securing a massive defensive line recruiting class.

The Ducks locked in another official visit with a 2027 recruit. Four-star defensive lineman Kasi Currie revealed on social media that he’s scheduled to visit Eugene June 12 through 14.

Defensive Lineman Kasi Currie’s Recruitment

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning breaks from a huddle as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Currie is ranked the No. 2 defensive lineman in 2027, the No. 21 player overall and the No. 2 player in California by 247Sports. The Sierra Canyon athlete recently attended Oregon’s Junior Day in Eugene on Jan. 31.

The Ducks offered Currie on Jan. 23, 2025. He made an unofficial visit to Eugene last April, and the Oregon coaching staff also visited him in January. Lanning, offensive line coach A’lique Terry, defensive coordinator Chris Hampton and defensive line coach Tony Tuioti all appeared in a picture that Currie posted on Jan. 21.

The Texas Longhorns, LSU Tigers and USC Trojans are among the other programs in the mix to land the 6-5 defensive lineman.

The Ducks’ Defensive Line Outlook

Oregon outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti, left, defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington and outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei celebrate a sack by Tuioti as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 14, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Defensive line commitments are arguably a key need for Oregon in the 2027 recruiting class. The Ducks return Bear Alexander and A’Mauri Washington on the defensive line in 2026, with Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti on the edges. Even though Oregon is set to have one of the top defensive line units in the nation next season, it’s set to be an entirely different group in 2027.

Lanning already has a commitment from 2027 four-star edge rusher Cameron Pritchett. Four-star defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou is another player the Ducks seem to have high on their list. He recently scheduled an official visit to Eugene on June 12 as well.

Four-star defensive lineman Zane Rowe is considering the Ducks, with his commitment date looming. Four-star edge rushers Rashad Streets and KJ Green are also among the list of recruits considering Oregon.

If Lanning can secure multiple commitments from blue-chip defensive line prospects, the future at the position will look pretty promising. Defensive line depth was a big question mark at the end of the 2025 season when multiple Oregon’s defensive linemen hit the transfer portal. Multiple 2027 commitments could provide options for future starters and help solve the Ducks’ depth issue.

Oregon Scheduled to Host Multiple Recruits

Oct 26, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets fans before a game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

March and April will be busy months for the Ducks, with the Spring Game set for Apr. 25 and unofficial recruiting visits scheduled. June is when recruiting will really heat up, however.

June is already full of official visits for Oregon recruiting targets. Currie and Fakatou are the players slated to visit the weekend of June 12, along with four-star wide receiver Blake Wong.

The weekend of June 19 is set to be an especially busy time for the Ducks when it comes to recruiting. Among the players scheduled to make official visits that weekend are four-star wide receiver Julian Caldwell, four-star tight end Brandon Lockley Jr., four-star Georgia cornerback commit Donte Wright and several others. The first weekend of June will also feature official visits in Eugene.