Nation’s No. 9 QB Tristin Gaines ‘Hopeful’ to Announce Top Schools as Leaders Emerge

Tristin Gaines is one of the more intriguing prospects from the class of 2028 at the quarterback position, as he is currently rated as the nation's No. 9 quarterback in the class, according to 247Sports. He is fresh off a solid season. A season in which he finished with well over 2,000 yards and 30 touchdowns in total.

Following this epic season, he would begin to compete at events such as The Sevens in Atlanta, Georgia. This is where he would catch up with Caleb Sisk from College Football HQ to detail his standpoint with the schools in his recruitment, and his idea of cutting schools.

Tristin Gaines Confirms These Schools Are Standing Out

"It's going really good (his recruitment). There are lots of recruitments picking up right now, and it is just a blessing," Gaines said.

There are multiple schools standing out for the talented prospect at this moment and timeline in his recruitment. These schools all play a significant role in his recruitment at this moment.

"I have a couple standing out right now. Some of the schools standing out for me includes Tennessee, Texas Tech, Houston, SMU, and Baylor. They are the top ones for me right now. Those are the schools that I am looking at right now," Gaines said.

https://t.co/eelWsQ8YrU

🚨Regular Season Highlights

🚨 2,016 Passing Yards - 22TDS

🚨 542 Rushing Yards - 9TDS

🚨62% Completion Rate - 110/177

🚨Not done yet, Playoffs Next🚨 — Tristin “TK” Gaines (@TKGaines0) November 13, 2025

These schools are standing out, but there will still be others who look to get into the picture. The talented prospect detailed some of the schools he will be visiting this offseason. One of the schools he will be visiting wasn't on his list of schools standing out, but if a visit goes well for them, then the sky is the limit. That team is the Florida Gators.

"I have some planned out at this moment. Tennessee, Houston, Texas Tech, Florida, and those are the ones I have scheduled," Gaines said.

The prospect would then detail what he is looking for on these visits, as there are many things that will play a factor in what he is looking for before committing.

"What I am looking to see is the culture at these schools, also how they coach at the schools, especially how they coach the quarterbacks. How they develop quarterbacks and the culture there early, overall," Gaines said.

The prospect will eventually hit a point when he is set to cut schools, which he gave an update on to close the exclusive interview.

"I don't have a timetable for cutting schools right now. Hopefully I will soon, though," Gaines said.