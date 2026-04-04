No. 2 College Football WR Recruit Emerges as Priority Target for Two Elite Programs

The recruitment of 2027 five-star wide receiver Easton Royal has transitioned into a high-stakes regional battle. The elite prospect from New Orleans remains committed to the Texas Longhorns, but his pledge is facing significant pressure from SEC powerhouses.

Royal is currently ranked as the No. 2 wide receiver in the 2027 class by On3. While he gave an early commitment to Steve Sarkisian in November, he has spent much of this spring visiting rival campuses.

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Recent developments suggest that LSU and Tennessee have emerged as the primary threats to flip his commitment. Analysts suggest this pursuit will likely continue until the early signing period in December.

LSU focus on elite in-state talent

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin has made Royal a mandatory priority for the Tigers. The coaching staff in Baton Rouge is leveraging existing relationships to keep the elite playmaker within state borders.

Wide receivers coach George McDonald and Kiffin previously recruited Royal while they were at Ole Miss. Their arrival at LSU, following Kiffin’s hiring, has intensified the program's focus on the state's top-ranked player.

Wide receiver Easton Royal (3) runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the Under Armour All-America Game. | Nadia Zomorodian/News-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to Sam Spiegelman on the Rivals' Inside Scoop podcast, the Tigers are increasing the pressure. Royal is expected to spend multiple days in Baton Rouge this month, including a potential return for the spring game.

The LSU staff is projecting a high-powered offense under coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. to appeal to Royal’s professional aspirations. Spiegelman noted that the Tigers will likely remain in this race until the end because of Royal's status as a generational talent.

Tennessee emergence in Easton Royal's recruitment

Tennessee has also made a move to disrupt Royal’s commitment to the Longhorns. Head coach Josh Heupel and wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope hosted the five-star recruit for a multi-day visit that reportedly shifted the momentum.

The Volunteers have built a reputation for attracting top-tier receiving talent in the 2027 cycle, already holding a commitment from top-50 wideout Kesean Bowman. This developmental pitch resonated during Royal’s recent time in Knoxville.

Spiegelman indicated that the Tennessee visit "really moved the needle" for the young wideout. The staff focused on showing him how their specific route tree translates to the professional level.

This battle highlights a trend in the 2027 cycle where SEC programs are aggressively challenging early commitments. While Texas remains the choice, the constant presence of LSU and Tennessee creates a volatile recruiting environment.

Securing a player of Royal’s caliber would be a massive win for either LSU or Tennessee's 2027 recruiting class.