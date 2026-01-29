Recruiting Expert Reveals Prediction for Oregon 4-Star Receiver Target

The Oregon Ducks are in the running for class of 2027 recruit, wide receiver Dakota Guerrant. Steve Wiltfong of Rivals said on “Wiltfong Whiparound” that the Ducks are the frontrunner to land the four-star wideout.

Oregon the “Favorite” to Land Dakota Guerrant

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during an open practice ahead of the Orange Bowl at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon on Dec. 27, 2025. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dakota Guerrant is a 6-1, 195 pound wide receiver out of Harper Woods, Michigan. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 7 wide receiver in the class of 2027 per 247Sports.

Rivals recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong went on “Wiltfong Whiparound,” speaking about Guerrant and the Ducks.

Harper Woods receiver Dakota Guerrant runs by Airport High School Colin Nowak for a touchdown during first half action at Harper Woods High School at Harper Woods High School on Saturday, Nov 11, 2023. | Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

“Oregon, the favorite for Dakota Guerrant. My prediction reflects that. Loves the offense, style of play, and has a great relationship with receivers coach Ross Douglas,” Wiltfong said. “Oregon has signed a five-star receiver several cycles in a row. Jalen Lott the latest. There’s a standard in that room. Dakota Guerrant meets that. I think the Ducks continue to lead.”

Oregon has had back-to-back recruiting cycles where they came away signing one of the best wide receivers in the class. In 2026, it was Jalen Lott. In 2025, it was Dakorien Moore. Lott and Moore were each ranked as a top five receiver in their respective recruiting classes per 247Sports.

MORE: Oregon's Next Star Offensive Tackle is Already on the Ducks

MORE: Oregon Ducks Pushing to Flip Elite Georgia Bulldogs Recruit

MORE: College Football Analyst Strongly Defends Oregon Coach Dan Lanning

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Freshmen Wide Receivers Contributing

Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks practice on Jan. 5, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon, ahead of the Peach Bowl. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The past couple seasons in college football, true freshmen wide receivers have been able to make their mark on teams that made runs to the national championship game.

In 2024, highly touted Ohio State Buckeyes freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith had a season to remember. Smith had 76 receptions for a Big Ten leading 1,315 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. Smith was a huge factor in why Ohio State was able to run through the playoff and bring home the national championship by beating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

In 2025, the breakout true freshman wide receiver was Miami Hurricanes receiver Malachi Toney. Toney led the ACC in receptions (109), receiving yards (1,211), and receiving touchdowns (10). As a No. 10 seed in the College Football Playoff, the Hurricanes got hot and made it all the way to the national championship, where they lost a close 27-21 game to the No. 1 ranked Indiana Hoosiers.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) rushes the ball for a touchdown against the Indiana Hoosiers in the second half during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore was a true freshman in 2025. He showed promise in his time on the field. In 11 games, Moore hauled in 34 receptions for 497 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns. He also had a rushing touchdown on top of this. The Ducks hope that this was just a sign of things to come from Moore in the future.

Some good news for Moore is that he will be able to run it back with Oregon quarterback Dante Moore. It was an unknown if Dante Moore would return to Oregon or declare for the 2026 NFL Draft. He decided to come back to Eugene for another season to further develop and chase a national title.