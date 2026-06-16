The summer months are arguably the most important when it comes to recruiting. During these months, schools across the country host several prospects hoping to land them in their class.

One of the most prized recruits is Texas Longhorns wide receiver Easton Royal. The five-star is ranked as the No. 6 overall prospect and No. 1 wide receiver in the 2027 recruiting class. Royal is one of the most dynamic pass-catchers in the cycle, as he is a threat to score any time he touches the ball.

Elite Speed Makes Easton Royal a Hot-Commodity

He's considered one of the fastest players in the cycle, running a 10.3-second 100 meters as a sophomore. He'll bring elite speed, making him lethal on vertical routes and easily pulling away from defensive backs downfield. He is also tough to tackle in open space, given his speed and shiftiness as a route-runner.

The talented wide receiver has been committed to Texas since November of 2025, yet he's still been taking visits to other schools. Two of the schools that have impressed him most have new head coaches in the Florida Gators and the LSU Tigers.

LSU Tigers new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Jon Sumrall did a great job at Tulane, leading the Green Wave to the College Football Playoff last season before leaving for Florida. Lane Kiffin has a long track record of having an elite offensive mind. He also led his team to the College Football Playoff last season, before bolting to LSU.

Recruiting Battle Intensifies Despite Texas Commitment

Royal is fresh off a visit to Florida, but has plans to return to Austin later this weekend for his final official visit. This gives Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian the final word in his recruitment. But Royal admitted that this race is very close.

“It’s tighter than ever,” Royal said to Rivals' Sam Spiegelman. “It’s something to definitely lose sleep about. I’m just really trying just to trying make to make sure that the decision I make is for all of the right reasons, and it makes sense for me and also my family. Trying to make sure this decision sets me up for life after ball as well.”

Texas, Florida and LSU Bring Different Long-Term Pitches

Texas remains in a strong position heading into Royal's final official visit, with Sarkisian's offensive development and quarterback track record serving as key selling points.

LSU offers a proven SEC offensive platform under Kiffin, while Florida presents a newer but potentially evolving opportunity under Sumrall as he begins to shape the roster in Gainesville.

With those high-profile programs still in the mix, Royal's recruitment is shaping up to be a decision driven less by momentum and more by long-term fit.

Even with Texas holding his initial commitment, the outcome may ultimately come down to which offensive vision aligns with his development and future NFL projection.