Top-15 QB Prospect Stuns Two College Football Powerhouses With Commitment Decision
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Florida landed a commitment from four-star quarterback Davin Davidson on Friday. The Sarasota native is currently ranked as a top-15 prospect at his position for the 2027 recruiting cycle.
Davidson chose the Gators over several SEC programs, including Auburn, Kentucky, and Georgia. Standing 6-foot-6 and weighing 215 pounds, the quarterback provides significant size and arm talent for Billy Napier’s future roster.
The decision keeps a premier in-state talent in Florida while altering the recruiting boards of several national contenders. Davidson indicated that the history and direction of the program played a major role in his final choice.
Davin Davidson chooses Florida Gators
Davidson's commitment provides Florida with a key piece for its 2027 recruiting class. He officially selected the Gators after evaluating multiple high-profile offers from across the Southeast.
“History repeats itself…Gator Nation, See you at the top!” Davidson said regarding his decision to stay in his home state.
The Sarasota High standout represents a significant recruiting victory over programs that have recently dominated the SEC landscape. By securing Davidson early in the cycle, Florida addresses its most critical roster need with a player who possesses elite physical traits.
This acquisition helps Florida maintain its recruiting momentum within the state boundaries. Keeping elite quarterbacks from leaving Florida is a primary goal for Napier as he attempts to close the gap with conference rivals.
Davidson had been a priority for the coaching staff for several months. His size allows him to stay in the pocket against SEC pass rushes, making him a prototype for the modern professional-style offense Florida runs.
The Florida Gators will host their annual Orange and Blue spring game on Saturday, April 12, at 1 p.m. ET on SEC Network+.
Georgia and Miami quarterback recruiting outlook
The pursuit of Davidson became a battle between Florida and Georgia during the final weeks of the process. The Bulldogs made a significant push to flip the momentum before the quarterback made his final announcement.
“It got really tight with Georgia,” Davidson said about the closing stages of his recruitment.
Miami also remained a factor for a long period as it sought to keep the talented passer in South Florida. The Hurricanes eventually moved in a different direction after taking another commitment at the position earlier in the year.
“Miami was up there, too, before they took another quarterback,” Davidson said.
With Davidson off the board, Georgia shifts its full attention to five-star Elijah Haven. The 6-foot-5, 215-pound prospect from Baton Rouge is the top-ranked quarterback in the 2027 class and is currently visiting Athens this week.
The Bulldogs are competing with Alabama for Haven’s commitment, which is expected on April 25. Georgia is also monitoring four-star Jayce Johnson, a 6-foot-4 prospect from Valdosta who is currently committed to the program as a secondary option in the cycle.
Miami has already secured its primary target for the 2027 class in four-star Israel Abrams. The Illinois native, ranked as the No. 3 quarterback nationally, committed to the Hurricanes on April 3 after leading Montini Catholic to a state title with 4,072 passing yards.
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Matt De Lima is a veteran sports writer and editor with 15+ years of experience covering college football, the NFL, NBA, WNBA, and MLB. A Virginia Tech graduate and two-time FSWA finalist, he has held roles at DraftKings, The Game Day, ClutchPoints, and GiveMeSport. Matt has built a reputation for his digital-first approach, sharp news judgment and ability to deliver timely, engaging sports coverage.