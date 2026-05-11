If you want to build a championship-caliber offense in college football, it usually starts with two things: quarterback play and dominance at the line of scrimmage.

That is why offensive line recruiting remains one of the most important parts of roster construction. Teams that consistently win in the trenches usually give themselves a chance to compete at a high level year after year.

Programs like the Illinois Fighting Illini and Wisconsin Badgers have built their identities around physical offensive line play for decades. Under James Franklin, Penn State also developed a reputation for producing tough, NFL-caliber linemen before Franklin left for Virginia Tech this offseason.

That is what makes the recruitment of 2027 interior offensive lineman Reed Gerken so interesting.

Gerken, an Ohio native, is ranked as the nation’s No. 48 interior offensive lineman in the 2027 class. While still early in the recruiting cycle, he has already become one of the more intriguing trench prospects in the Midwest thanks to his combination of size, physicality and upside.

New Kentucky Wildcat head coach Will Stein makes remarks as he is introduced at Kentucky. | Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds, Gerken already possesses SEC-ready size entering his senior season of high school football. His frame suggests he could continue adding quality weight while maintaining the physical style that has drawn major interest from Power Four programs.

Despite heavy interest from Wisconsin, Illinois and Virginia Tech, On3 recruiting insider Greg Smith believes the Kentucky Wildcats hold the edge.

Smith logged a prediction Monday for first-year Kentucky head coach Will Stein and the Wildcats to eventually land Gerken’s commitment.

"Kentucky has been on the gas for the Ohio native and really hopes to add him to a good 2027 recruiting class," Smith wrote. "Coach Will Stein and his staff have Kentucky positioned as the favorites in this race heading into his official visits. I’ve logged a prediction for Kentucky to eventually land his commitment."

That would represent a significant recruiting win for Stein, who was hired after spending the previous three seasons as offensive coordinator for the Oregon Ducks.

Stein inherited a Kentucky program trying to redefine itself offensively after several frustrating seasons. Last year, Kentucky finished 5-7 and ranked outside the top 100 nationally in total offense for the fourth straight season. Improving that starts up front.

The Wildcats know they must become more physical and more consistent along the offensive line if they want to compete in the SEC again. Landing players like Gerken would help establish that foundation early in Stein’s tenure.

Gerken is expected to announce his commitment on June 22 following official visits to Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, Illinois and Kentucky. Those visits will likely determine whether Kentucky can hold onto its momentum.

For now, though, the Wildcats appear to be in strong position to pull an impressive recruiting win away from multiple Big Ten programs.