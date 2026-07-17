Two Historic Powerhouses Go Head-to-Head for College Football’s No. 3 WR Recruit

The 2028 recruiting cycle in Texas is wide open right now. The state's top ranked prospect has not committed anywhere, and neither has anyone else in the state's top 50. That makes Jaylen Addai one of the names worth watching most closely over the next several months.

Addai plays wide receiver at Shadow Creek High School in Pearland and stands 6-foot and 167 pounds. As a sophomore, he caught 37 passes for 779 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Rivals rates him a four-star recruit, the No. 3 wide receiver in the country, the No. 1 player in Texas and the No. 11 overall prospect nationally. He already holds offers from Texas, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Alabama, Notre Dame and LSU, as well as Michigan, Miami, Houston and Nebraska.

LSU, Texas are battling for Jaylen Addai

Asked whether Addai is a threat to leave the state of Texas, Spiegelman didn't hesitate.

"Absolutely. LSU is on the short list of contenders swinging away at Jaylen Addai. Of course, a legacy, Joseph Addai played at LSU, won a Super Bowl with Peyton Manning and the Colts."

The elder Addai played running back at LSU before the Indianapolis Colts drafted him in the first round of the 2026 draft. That bloodline gives the Tigers a recruiting pitch no other program chasing Addai can match.

Spiegelman also clarified the Longhorns remain firmly in this fight.

"Ohio State is another big -name program in the mix as far as out-of-state contenders, but he visited Texas A&M again this summer. Texas continues to stand in a great spot with the state's number one prospect for next year. Again, a blue-chip wide receiver for Steve Sarkisian to try to keep inside the state, but our focus right now would be on LSU and Texas battling for Jaylen Addai."

Addai has echoed that connection to Texas in his own comments to Rivals.

"Texas has a good culture and a lot of great athletes," Addai said. "Coach Jackson and Sark are great coaches. I'm building relationships with and talking a lot recently. Getting to possibly stay home is great."

Inside Jaylen Addai's offer list, recruiting timeline

Sarkisian's staff has produced first-round receivers in recent draft classes, and keeping the state's top receiver at home under receivers coach Chris Jackson would extend that track record.

Texas A&M has also hosted Addai on campus this summer, and Ohio State remains engaged as the top out-of-state program outside LSU.

Shadow Creek wide receiver Jaylen Addai visits Ohio Stadium on the day of the Ohio State Buckeyes football game against UCLA. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

LSU's interest is not just built on legacy; it came through an actual offer. Lane Kiffin's staff offered Addai in January, with wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton leading that effort. Addai has continued building that relationship with Hankton since, and LSU remains one of the programs he brings up unprompted when discussing his recruitment.

Texas still has zero commitments among the state's top 50 prospects in this class, and the rest of the 2028 cycle is expected to pick up once junior seasons wrap this fall. Where Addai lands could shape how other top Texas recruits in this class weigh staying home against a program with a personal tie elsewhere.