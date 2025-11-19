Updated Big Ten recruiting rankings after Dayton Raiola decommits from Nebraska
For more than a year, the Nebraska Cornhuskers had secured what seemed to be a stable commitment from three-star quarterback Dayton Raiola. The younger brother of starting quarterback Dylan Raiola and son of former All-American center Dominic Raiola, Dayton appeared to be the next link in a strong family legacy in Lincoln. That plan changed this week.
On Wednesday, Rivals’ Chad Simmons reported that the Buford (Ga.) High School standout had decommitted from Nebraska, just weeks before National Signing Day. The 6-foot-1, 225-pound passer had pledged to the Cornhuskers in September 2024 over Charlotte and Appalachian State but has now reopened his recruitment.
“My recruitment is 100% open,” Raiola told Simmons. His decision comes after throwing for more than 3,600 yards and 43 touchdowns across two seasons while leading Buford to consecutive state semifinal runs. The news also comes as Nebraska continues to fight for recruiting traction under head coach Matt Rhule, who now faces another major setback in his 2026 class.
Nebraska’s 2026 Recruiting Class Slides to Bottom of Big Ten
Raiola’s exit compounds an already difficult recruiting stretch for Nebraska. The Cornhuskers now have only nine commitments in the 2026 class, one of the lowest totals among FBS programs. According to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings, Nebraska sits at No. 77 nationally and No. 18 in the Big Ten.
The decommitment marks the fourth loss from Rhule’s current group, joining four-star defensive back CJ Bronaugh, three-star wide receiver Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte, and three-star offensive lineman Leon Noil. The class is now headlined by four-star cornerback Danny Odem and offensive tackle Claude Mpouma, with a supporting cast of three-star prospects such as wide receivers Nalin Scott and Larry Miles, tight end Luke Sorensen, and linebacker Jase Reynolds.
While the 2026 class falters, the 2027 group is showing early promise. Nebraska already has five commitments in that cycle, highlighted by five-star Omaha Central safety Tory Pittman III and four-star quarterback Trae Taylor, the No. 4 passer nationally. That next wave may provide optimism, but the present picture remains bleak.
The 2026 Big Ten recruiting rankings underline the disparity. USC currently tops the conference with a 35-player haul, highlighted by 21 blue-chip prospects, followed by Oregon, Ohio State, Michigan, and Washington. Nebraska has nine commits (zero five-star and two four-star), falling below Maryland and Wisconsin.
Raiola’s decommitment also adds uncertainty about the program’s quarterback depth beyond Dylan Raiola’s injury recovery. With TJ Lateef and Marcos Davila ahead on the roster and Taylor committed in 2027, competition could have influenced Dayton’s decision.
For now, Nebraska’s priority will be stabilizing its 2026 class before attention turns to the next signing cycle. The Cornhuskers will next face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC.