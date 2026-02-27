Which College Football Programs Have the Most Blue Chip Commits in the 2027 Class?

There are many teams who has already started to recruit at a high level. These teams are the ones who are looking to fill out their class of 2027 early, as they have the chance to do very well this offseason. There are multiple teams already leading the way, as these teams have landed the most blue-chip prospects in the 2027 class thus far, according to Rivals.

Texas A&M Aggies (9)

Marcel Reed (10) looks on during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Aggies have already jumped out to a convincing lead, as they have landed nine blue-chip commits, which is 100% of their committed players. Among the list, the Aggies have landed eight four-stars along with their lone five-star at this time.

That five-star is Kamarui Dorsey, who is a cornerback from the state of Georgia. He is one of the better players from the Peach State and is one of the highest-rated players who is committed at this point. He continues to grow as a prospect and is a great representation of who they are recruiting. Some of the other key names in this class include Jayce Johnson, Raylaun Henry, and Elijah Patmon.

Oklahoma (8)

Oklahoma prays before the College Football Playoff game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oklahoma is in second, but it is a close race. They have landed many prospects, as they are now at 13 total landed, with eight being listed as blue-chip. The Sooners have one five-star prospect, while the remainder of the seven are listed as four-stars.

Cooper Hackett is the player who is representing the Sooners at the highest-level. He ranks as high as the sixth-best player in the country and is one of the better offensive tackles in the country. He leads a pack full of great players, as some of the others on the list include Demare Dezeurn, Kaeden Penny, and Krew Jones.

Ohio State (7)

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) celebrates a touchdown during the Cotton Bowl. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Buckeyes are third on today's list, as they are looking to fight their way up the rankings. They have done a great job landing some of the better players in the country thus far, and are third by just two.

The Buckeyes are led right now by a pair of five-stars. Those five stars are wide receiver Jamier Brown and, of course, David "DJ" Jacobs, who is the top-ranked player in the nation by outlets like 247Sports. He is one of the more dominant players in the country and is someone that this team can build a class around.

Notre Dame (6)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard and running back Jeremiah Love celebrate a touchdown during the first half of a game against the Indiana Hoosiers in the first round of the College Football Playoff. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Fighting Irish come in at four with six blue-chip prospects at this moment. This is a growing list that is straight four-stars, other than one single three-star commit that they have at this time. They have a ton of targets that they are hopeful they can land, but if they are going to do that, it will come down to how well they can recruit around the guys that they have already.

One of the players that they have committed at this moment is Ashton "Ace" Alston, who is one of the better players from the state of Ohio. He is someone who many wanted to land, but he opted to commit before the spring. The Fighting Irish will be one who likely remains on this list in the end.