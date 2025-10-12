Big 12 announces kickoff times, TV schedule for Week 8 games
The Big 12 Week 8 slate is set.
FOX gets the "Holy War" in primetime (Utah at BYU, 8 p.m. ET), while a ranked Texas Tech squad heads to Arizona State in FOX's late-afternoon window. FS1 opens the day with Arizona at Houston, ESPN2 has Baylor at TCU at noon, and TNT carries West Virginia at UCF. All times Eastern and subject to change. The ACC also announced the kickoff times and TV schedule.
Saturday, Oct. 18 (Week 8)
- Arizona at Houston — 12:00 p.m., FS1
- Baylor at TCU — 12:00 p.m., ESPN2
- West Virginia at UCF — 1:00 p.m., TNT/HBO Max
- Texas Tech at Arizona State — 4:00 p.m., FOX
- Cincinnati at Oklahoma State — 8:00 p.m., ESPN2
- Utah at BYU — 8:00 p.m., FOX
Off this week: Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas and Kansas State.
