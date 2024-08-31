College football's best games today: Week 1 schedule, what to watch
The first full slate of games kicks off a historic 2024 college football schedule today with premier non-conference matchups between ranked teams helping set the stage for what will be an impactful year of football leading into an expanded playoff.
What are the most important games you should be watching as the 2024 season gets underway? Here are the best matchups to check out on your TV screen today.
All times Eastern
(14) Clemson vs. (1) Georgia
The national title favorite plays close to home in Atlanta boasting returning skill on both sides of the ball, going against a strong Clemson defense, but there are still questions about the Tigers' attack as it lines up against a stout Bulldog pass rush.
12 p.m. on ABC
(8) Penn State at West Virginia
Neal Brown was on the hot seat a year ago, but his Mountaineers won nine games to help save his job. Now he brings back Garrett Greene at quarterback to lead an offense good for over 400 yards per game against an elite PSU defense and hoping to contain the Lions' top-flight rushing duo.
12 p.m. on Fox
(19) Miami at Florida
A major Week 1 test for two coaches under serious pressure. Mario Cristobal scored blue-chip transfers to this Hurricanes offense, led by dual-threat quarterback Cam Ward. While the Gators also brought in a solid transfer group, they need to make a statement early at home facing the nation's toughest schedule going forward.
3:30 p.m. on ABC
(7) Notre Dame at (20) Texas A&M
A fun matchup under the lights in the SEC introducing Mike Elko to the conference at the helm of an Aggies program in need of a statement victory. Notre Dame is playing strong defense, but debuts a new quarterback coming off injury behind an unproven line going against A&M's great front seven.
7:30 p.m. on ABC
Fresno State at (9) Michigan
Our first look at college football's defending champs under new management, with Sherrone Moore stepping in for Jim Harbaugh, and with program-defining questions to answer at key positions like quarterback and offensive line, and with a monster matchup against Texas coming up in a week's time.
7:30 p.m. on NBC
(23) USC vs. (13) LSU
This is now an SEC vs. Big Ten game thanks to realignment, with both schools hoping for major improvements on defense and each introducing new quarterbacks after losing their respective Heisman winners. A slip-up in this game could have very negative effects for the loser of this opening weekend tilt.
Sun., Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m. on ABC
College football rankings
- Georgia (46 first-place votes)
- Ohio State (15)
- Oregon (1)
- Texas
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- Notre Dame
- Penn State
- Michigan
- Florida State
- Missouri
- Utah
- LSU
- Clemson
- Tennessee
- Oklahoma
- Oklahoma State
- Kansas State
- Miami
- Texas A&M
- Arizona
- Kansas
- USC
- NC State
- Iowa
