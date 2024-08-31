College Football HQ

College football's best games today: Week 1 schedule, what to watch

Mark your calendars: These are the most important college football games to watch today on the Week 1 schedule to kick off the 2024 season.

James Parks

The best games on the Week 1 college football schedule you should be watching today for your viewing pleasure.
The best games on the Week 1 college football schedule you should be watching today for your viewing pleasure. / Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The first full slate of games kicks off a historic 2024 college football schedule today with premier non-conference matchups between ranked teams helping set the stage for what will be an impactful year of football leading into an expanded playoff.

What are the most important games you should be watching as the 2024 season gets underway? Here are the best matchups to check out on your TV screen today.

College football's best games today: Week 1 schedule, what to watch

All times Eastern

(14) Clemson vs. (1) Georgia

The national title favorite plays close to home in Atlanta boasting returning skill on both sides of the ball, going against a strong Clemson defense, but there are still questions about the Tigers' attack as it lines up against a stout Bulldog pass rush.

12 p.m. on ABC

(8) Penn State at West Virginia

Neal Brown was on the hot seat a year ago, but his Mountaineers won nine games to help save his job. Now he brings back Garrett Greene at quarterback to lead an offense good for over 400 yards per game against an elite PSU defense and hoping to contain the Lions' top-flight rushing duo.

12 p.m. on Fox

(19) Miami at Florida

A major Week 1 test for two coaches under serious pressure. Mario Cristobal scored blue-chip transfers to this Hurricanes offense, led by dual-threat quarterback Cam Ward. While the Gators also brought in a solid transfer group, they need to make a statement early at home facing the nation's toughest schedule going forward.

3:30 p.m. on ABC

(7) Notre Dame at (20) Texas A&M

A fun matchup under the lights in the SEC introducing Mike Elko to the conference at the helm of an Aggies program in need of a statement victory. Notre Dame is playing strong defense, but debuts a new quarterback coming off injury behind an unproven line going against A&M's great front seven.

7:30 p.m. on ABC

Fresno State at (9) Michigan

Our first look at college football's defending champs under new management, with Sherrone Moore stepping in for Jim Harbaugh, and with program-defining questions to answer at key positions like quarterback and offensive line, and with a monster matchup against Texas coming up in a week's time.

7:30 p.m. on NBC

(23) USC vs. (13) LSU

This is now an SEC vs. Big Ten game thanks to realignment, with both schools hoping for major improvements on defense and each introducing new quarterbacks after losing their respective Heisman winners. A slip-up in this game could have very negative effects for the loser of this opening weekend tilt.

Sun., Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m. on ABC

College football rankings

  1. Georgia (46 first-place votes)
  2. Ohio State (15)
  3. Oregon (1)
  4. Texas
  5. Alabama
  6. Ole Miss
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Penn State
  9. Michigan
  10. Florida State
  11. Missouri
  12. Utah
  13. LSU
  14. Clemson
  15. Tennessee
  16. Oklahoma
  17. Oklahoma State
  18. Kansas State
  19. Miami
  20. Texas A&M
  21. Arizona
  22. Kansas
  23. USC
  24. NC State
  25. Iowa

-

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Picks

Published
James Parks

JAMES PARKS

James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He previously covered football for 247Sports and CBS Interactive. College Football HQ joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022.

Home/Schedules