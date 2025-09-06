College football games today: Week 2 scores, schedule for Saturday
College football kicks off its Week 2 schedule today with several notable games on tap. Here's how you can follow the most important action and keep up with the live scores across the country.
Fans were spoiled by an active and consequential opening weekend that saw three different games involving top 10 teams on the same field and some notable upheaval in the rankings.
Nothing quite that dramatic this weekend, at least on paper, with several ranked teams playing perceived pushover opponents, but Michigan and Oklahoma will face off in a clash of ranked teams and a marquee SEC vs. Big Ten clash.
Here’s your look at the complete Week 2 college football schedule for today, and the updated live scores brought to you by Sports Illustrated.
All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
LIVE: Week 2 College Football Scores from Sports Illustrated
FIU at Penn State
Sat., Sept. 6 | 12 p.m. | BTN
Line: Penn State -41.5
The second of three cupcakes for the Nittany Lions to practice on before hosting that monster game against Oregon, but they need to fine-tune this run game after it didn’t look its usual self in the opener.
--
San Jose State at Texas
Sat., Sept. 6 | 12 p.m. | ABC
Line: Texas -36.5
Arch Manning gets a chance to put that listless performance against Ohio State behind him and get some confidence going up against the Spartans defense in the Longhorns’ home opener.
--
Illinois at Duke
Sat., Sept. 6 | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Illinois -3.5
A notable Big Ten vs. ACC matchup that finds playoff-hopeful Illinois, a 10-game winner last season returning most of its talent, against a Duke defense that looks pretty solid and boasts a dynamic quarterback in Darian Mensah.
--
East Texas A&M at Florida State
Sat., Sept. 6 | 12 p.m. | ACCN
Line: None
The talk of college football after winning 2 games last season, the Seminoles bounced back in the opener with a stunning two-touchdown win against Alabama in a very good first impression, but they need to be on guard to avoid the traps early on.
--
Iowa at Iowa State
Sat., Sept. 6 | 12 p.m. | Fox
Line: Iowa State -3.5
One of college football’s closest rivalry games in recent years, the Cyclones look like the more dynamic offense with Rocco Becht at the helm, but the Hawkeyes’ ground game and defense pose a credible challenge on the road against the Big 12 title hopefuls.
Iowa vs. Iowa State prediction: Who wins, and why?
--
Baylor at SMU
Sat., Sept. 6 | 12 p.m. | The CW
Line: SMU -2.5
Baylor allowed more than 300 rushing yards in a loss at home against Auburn in the opener, not the best sign for what’s to come, but last season’s late charge shows this team is never out of it. SMU is a narrow favorite against the Bears.
--
Kennesaw St. at Indiana
Sat., Sept. 6 | 12 p.m. | FS1
Line: Indiana -35.5
Indiana played things a little closer than it would have liked against Old Dominion in the 2025 debut, and needs to put it together before a date against Illinois.
--
Kent State at Texas Tech
Sat., Sept. 6 | 12 p.m. | TNT
Line: Texas Tech -48.5
This might be college football’s most improved defense after an offseason spending spree, but the offense looked good, too, scoring 67 points and amassing 600 total yards in the opener.
--
Utah State at Texas A&M
Sat., Sept. 6 | 12:45 p.m. | SECN
Line: Texas A&M -31.5
Marcel Reed threw for a personal-best four touchdowns, but the Aggies also allowed more than 200 rushing yards against UTSA.
--
Grambling at Ohio State
Sat., Sept. 6 | 3:30 p.m. | BTN
Line: None
Ohio State is riding high as the new No. 1 team in college football after a signature win over then-No. 1 Texas, but the offense left something to be desired in Julian Sayin’s first game as the starting quarterback. He’ll find some angles in this one.
College football predictions for Week 2 games by expert model
--
Austin Peay at Georgia
Sat., Sept. 6 | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Line: None
Georgia predictably smashed Marshall in the opener, and should play a similar game against the Governors here, but can still find room for improvement running the ball.
--
Oklahoma State at Oregon
Sat., Sept. 6 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Line: Oregon -27.5
Nobody is giving the Cowboys much of a chance playing what looks like a one-dimensional offense against a very dominant Oregon defense on the road.
--
Troy at Clemson
Sat., Sept. 6 | 3:30 p.m. | ACCN
Line: Clemson -31.5
This vaunted Clemson offense didn’t look very vaunted in a seven-point loss to LSU at home last week in which Cade Klubnik was kept out of the end zone.
--
Ole Miss at Kentucky
Sat., Sept. 6 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: Ole Miss -8.5
Kentucky upset Ole Miss on the road a year ago, throwing an early monkey wrench in the latter’s playoff hopes, and this time around the Rebels don’t have all that firepower after losing a ton of talent to the NFL.
Ole Miss vs. Kentucky prediction: Who wins, and why?
--
ETSU at Tennessee
Sat., Sept. 6 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Line: None
Joey Aguilar looked the part in his debut as the Vols’ quarterback in a big win over Syracuse, and Big Orange returns home to face a non-conference pushover.
--
USF at Florida
Sat., Sept. 6 | 4:15 p.m. | SECN
Line: Florida -17.5
Florida needs to be on guard here to avoid a trap against a USF team that pounded Boise State before the Gators go on the road to LSU and Miami in consecutive games.
--
Cal Poly at Utah
Sat., Sept. 6 | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Line: None
Devon Dampier and the Utes’ offense looked the part in a dominant 41-10 victory on the road against UCLA and returns home looking for a 2-0 start.
--
Bethune-Cookman at Miami
Sat., Sept. 6 | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Line: None
Coming off a signature upset over Notre Dame in the opener, Carson Beck and the Hurricanes face off against an HBCU squad.
--
South Carolina St. at South Carolina
Sat., Sept. 6 | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Line: None
Another game so mismatched the bookies didn’t even set lines, the Gamecocks are coming off a good win over Virginia Tech.
--
Louisiana Tech at LSU
Sat., Sept. 6 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Line: LSU -37.5
Brian Kelly brings the Tigers back to Death Valley after a big win at Clemson, the coach’s first season-opening win in his tenure there, boasting what looks like one of college football’s more improved defenses.
--
Arizona State at Mississippi State
Sat., Sept. 6 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Line: Arizona State -6.5
A rematch of an early game from last season, the reigning Big 12 champs head on the road into SEC country against what could be that conference’s worst team.
--
Michigan at Oklahoma
Sat., Sept. 6 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: Oklahoma -5.5
Two good-looking defenses on the same field in college football’s only head-to-head game involving ranked teams, with No. 1 recruit Bryce Underwood making his first road start at Michigan, and John Mateer hoping to revive the Sooners’ attack.
Michigan vs. Oklahoma prediction: Who wins, and why?
--
UL Monroe at Alabama
Sat., Sept. 6 | 7:45 p.m. | SECN
Line: Alabama -34.5
The vultures are circling around Kalen DeBoer after a stunning two-touchdown loss at unranked Florida State last week, raising serious questions around the quality of the roster he’s built and its preparation before, and execution during, games.
--