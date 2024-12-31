College football games today: Bowl schedule for New Year's Eve
A historic 2024 college football postseason marches on this New Year’s Eve, with five games on the bowl schedule today, including our first taste of quarterfinal action in the College Football Playoff.
That includes eight Power Four conference teams on the same field in head-to-head matchups, with a notable rematch of a playoff game from last year, one of two SEC vs. Big Ten games set for today.
Here’s what you need to know as the 2024 college football bowl schedule takes its next big step with the New Year’s Eve games kicking off today.
All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
ReliaQuest Bowl
Alabama vs. Michigan
Tues., Dec. 31 | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Alabama -14.5
Alabama is a huge favorite in this rematch of last year’s College Football Playoff Rose Bowl semifinal game, one that Michigan won en route to its national championship.
But this time, it’s the Crimson Tide that looks decidedly more loaded on the field as the Wolverines endure some high-profile opt outs among its players.
Michigan is also a shell of its national champion self, playing to a 7-5 record this year, but it’s a record punctuated by a signature upset over heavily-favored Ohio State in the season finale.
Still, this is one of college football’s very worst passing teams and among the nation’s worst scoring offenses, ranking in the bottom four nationally in both categories.
Sun Bowl
Washington vs. Louisville
Tues., Dec. 31 | 2 p.m. | CBS
Line: Louisville -1
There’ll be plenty of opportunities for players to audition for spots at Louisville in this game as the Cardinals are expected to weather some very prominent opt outs.
Louisville won’t have quarterback Tyler Shough, receiver Ja’Corey Brooks, defensive lineman Ashton Gillotte, or defensive back Quincy Riley.
That means we should see the Cardinals lean more on lead back Isaac Brown, who averages more than 7 yards per carry while covering 1,074 yards rushing and scoring 11 touchdowns.
Washington is among college football’s worst scoring teams, ranking 110th among 134 FBS programs with just under 23 points per game on average.
Citrus Bowl
South Carolina vs. Illinois
Tues., Dec. 31 | 3 p.m. | ABC
Line: South Carolina -9
After a two-point loss at Alabama, the Gamecocks went on to win six straight games, including against eventual ACC champion and playoff team Clemson in the regular season finale.
While that wasn’t enough to make the College Football Playoff, this is still one of the most formidable defenses in the country and a team on arguably the nation’s hottest streak.
Illinois is getting much better play at the quarterback position, as Luke Altmyer threw for 2,543 yards while scoring 21 touchdowns and just five interceptions on the year.
Both schools are hoping to win their 10th game of the season: Illinois has achieved that feat just four times and not since 2001, while South Carolina hasn’t won 10 games since 2013.
Texas Bowl
LSU vs. Baylor
Tues., Dec. 31 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Baylor -3.5
Baylor won just two of its first six games this season, putting head coach Dave Aranda under some considerable pressure, but it ended the year on a stunning six-game win streak to close out.
LSU was poised to compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff, but a three-game losing streak late in the year ended those ambitions.
Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier leads the nation’s 7th ranked passing offense and he’s second in the SEC with 3,739 yards and 26 touchdowns.
College Football Playoff
Fiesta Bowl Quarterfinal Game
Penn State vs. Boise State
Tues., Dec. 31 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Penn State -11
It’ll be strength vs. strength in the first College Football Playoff quarterfinal game as the Nittany Lions and Broncos meet in this historic postseason matchup.
Ashton Jeanty was a Heisman Trophy finalist as Boise State’s lead tailback comes into this game just 131 yards shy of breaking Barry Sanders’ single-season NCAA rushing record.
That shouldn’t be too tough an obstacle for Jeanty, who averages more than 192 rushing yards per game and has stacked up 2,497 yards all year while scoring 29 touchdowns.
But Penn State is one of college football’s more gifted defensive rotations, especially against the run, where they rank fourth nationally by allowing just over 100 yards per game.
