College football games today: Week 4 schedule for Friday

Here's what you need to know as the Week 4 college football schedule kicks off today.

James Parks

College football games on TV today as the Week 4 schedule kicks off Friday
College football games on TV today as the Week 4 schedule kicks off Friday / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Friday night football goes under the lights today as the college football schedule gets an early start to its Week 4 slate of games, with three matchups involving Power Four conferences kicking off.

Last night saw the Sun Belt officially start the Week 4 schedule, after South Alabama came off an 87-10 victory to beat playoff hopeful Appalachian State in a dominant 48-14 win on the road, and now some other College Football Playoff upstarts look to make a statement of their own.

A new-look ACC conference matchup gets underway with Kyle McCord and Syracuse hosting Stanford to the Dome, while Nebraska and Illinois look to stay perfect in a battle of ranked Big Ten rivals.

Later tonight, Washington State, coming off a marquee win against rival Washington, welcomes San Jose State, one of the Mountain West schools that didn’t get an invite in the Pac-12’s recent expansion project.

Here’s your look at the full Week 4 college football schedule kicking off today.

College football games today: Week 4 schedule for Friday

All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Stanford at Syracuse
Fri., Sept. 20 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Syracuse -8.5
FPI pick: Syracuse 69.5%

Illinois at Nebraska
Fri., Sept. 20 | 8 p.m. | Fox
Line: Nebraska -7.5
FPI pick: Nebraska 69.4%

San Jose St. at Washington St.
Fri., Sept. 20 | 10 p.m. | The CW
Line: Wazzu -12
FPI pick: Wazzu 78.5%

AP top 25 rankings

First-place votes in parentheses

  1. Texas (35)
  2. Georgia (23)
  3. Ohio State (5)
  4. Alabama
  5. Ole Miss
  6. Tennessee
  7. Missouri
  8. Miami
  9. Oregon
  10. Penn State
  11. USC
  12. Utah
  13. Kansas State
  14. Oklahoma State
  15. Oklahoma
  16. LSU
  17. Notre Dame
  18. Michigan
  19. Louisville
  20. Iowa State
  21. Clemson
  22. Nebraska
  23. Northern Illinois
  24. Illinois
  25. Texas A&M

