College football games today: Week 4 schedule for Friday
Friday night football goes under the lights today as the college football schedule gets an early start to its Week 4 slate of games, with three matchups involving Power Four conferences kicking off.
Last night saw the Sun Belt officially start the Week 4 schedule, after South Alabama came off an 87-10 victory to beat playoff hopeful Appalachian State in a dominant 48-14 win on the road, and now some other College Football Playoff upstarts look to make a statement of their own.
A new-look ACC conference matchup gets underway with Kyle McCord and Syracuse hosting Stanford to the Dome, while Nebraska and Illinois look to stay perfect in a battle of ranked Big Ten rivals.
Later tonight, Washington State, coming off a marquee win against rival Washington, welcomes San Jose State, one of the Mountain West schools that didn’t get an invite in the Pac-12’s recent expansion project.
Here’s your look at the full Week 4 college football schedule kicking off today.
All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Stanford at Syracuse
Fri., Sept. 20 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Syracuse -8.5
FPI pick: Syracuse 69.5%
Illinois at Nebraska
Fri., Sept. 20 | 8 p.m. | Fox
Line: Nebraska -7.5
FPI pick: Nebraska 69.4%
San Jose St. at Washington St.
Fri., Sept. 20 | 10 p.m. | The CW
Line: Wazzu -12
FPI pick: Wazzu 78.5%
More ... Playoff implications on the Week 4 college football schedule
AP top 25 rankings
First-place votes in parentheses
- Texas (35)
- Georgia (23)
- Ohio State (5)
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- Tennessee
- Missouri
- Miami
- Oregon
- Penn State
- USC
- Utah
- Kansas State
- Oklahoma State
- Oklahoma
- LSU
- Notre Dame
- Michigan
- Louisville
- Iowa State
- Clemson
- Nebraska
- Northern Illinois
- Illinois
- Texas A&M
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
